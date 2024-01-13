Brother dear

January 13, 2024 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

Janet had gladly agreed to come along with them on the five-hour ride from her home in Shillong, when promised a beautiful garden beside Colonel Sharma’s house. She left the car quietly and tried to run to take a peek because it was already past 8.00 pm. As she dashed away, she was lifted off the ground.

The colonel had grabbed her by the neck of her tunic just in time to save her from falling into the depths of the dark lake, a few yards away from the house’s rear. The lamp posts at each end shone like little yellow moons on the surface. Two wooden boats floated on the far side. “I’m NOT a fan of mischief!” The colonel’s growl meant that they had to report indoors immediately. Yes, even Janet’s little dog: Star.

Mother made a simple dinner because she was tired from the journey. Little Janet was only seven and not used to sleeping alone, as decreed by the colonel, who thought it was important to discipline a child. She understood that Mother would marry Colonel soon. Perhaps she even admired his ways since she barely smiled or spoke anymore. Karan’s boarding school was only a couple hours away from Colonel’s bungalow. He was in Std. VIII and studying was so important that he could barely ever visit them.

At the lake

“Curnil Saab and Mem had to leave early to pack and move some things from your old house,” said Mohan. That was Janet’s introduction to the prickly old caretaker of the bungalow when she woke up the next morning. He had driven Star away with a stick. Janet found the poor dog sitting at the edge of the lake, which looked like a black-green mirror on a clear morning. The water looked like glass waiting to break open. A ghastly fog always lined its banks, looking like the frozen breath of something that lived within.

Star started barking and she looked towards the gate. A boy stood outside it. “Brother!” Janet jumped into his arms. “This house was easier to find than I’d imagined!” Karan smiled.

“Saab had mentioned nothing about you. I was hoping to leave before lunch. I have nobody but a mother who seems to be sick more often than she is hungry. But now…,” Mohan sighed.

“You can go, I will be a good girl. My brother will look after me,” Janet suggested.

“First a dog, now a brother too?” Mohan yelled.

“He will only stay for two days. We want to surprise Mother,” Janet begged. A ball shot passed them and Star came running to catch it.

“You had better not be a menace. Ask your brother to come inside or he will ruin the lawn with that little devil of yours. I’ll be back when I can.”

Mohan stood outside for a moment, listening to Janet’s laughter. “Chhoti Mem,” he called. “Don’t touch the boats. The wood is poor and one has a large hole in its bottom.” Mohan left for his house.

Where is Star?

Two hours went by, but Mohan didn’t come back. “Star must be hungry,” Janet thought to herself. But the dog didn’t come when she called. So, she followed the faint barks coming from outside.

“This is fun,” she heard Karan shout. He was in a boat in the middle of the lake and the fog slowly engulfed the boy and the little dog with him. Janet rushed to the other boat and stopped short in horror. Karan had taken out the boat that would sink.

As Janet broke down, crying, the soft mud gave away under her and she fell into the lake. “Come back! Please! Come b…,” the water sucked her in and muffled her screams.

But she had nothing to worry about. A sinking boat couldn’t drown a boy who had been laid to rest on the same day as his father, four years ago.