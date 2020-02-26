Broadening my ‘horizons’

Why are grownups ALWAYS trying to ‘improve’ kids?

Read classics!’ ‘Watch black and white movie with morals and values’. ‘Eat food from different cultures. Mac ’n’ Cheese doesn’t count.’ ‘World Music will broaden horizons’. That last one resulted in a two-hour car ride during which we had to listen to Tibetan monks chanting. I fell asleep, so not sure if my horizons became broader or not.

Anyway, this weekend I was dragged to the theatre. I wanted to watch Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, but according to the Internet, I was too young for it. The Internet sucks sometimes. Anyway, while the parents were looking at movie listings they saw an ad for a play at a nearby theatre. And before we could even form an opinion about it, tickets for The Tempest by William Shakespeare had been booked.

An ode to someone?

Have you heard of Shakespeare? The only thing I knew about him was that he wrote a play called Romeo and Juliet where everyone dies at the end. When I asked Amma about the dude, she went on and on and ON about how he was this amazing playwright and poet, and this was a perfect chance to get to know his work better since I would learn two of his plays in high school. Why am I being introduced to Grade 9 English Lit now when I can barely understand my English syllabus for Grade 6? Also, making me spend precious weekend time doing learning activities disguised as fun? Not FAIR!

Once we got to the theatre and sat down, Amma decided to tell us that some of the play might be a little hard to understand since it was written in Elizabethan English. English? It sounded more like Latin! Or Swahili! Or Klingon! How was this stuff English? Thy? Thee? Thine? Though? Dost! Havest! Also, all the words in the sentence sounded jumbled up and not like how normal people speak. When I said that the characters sounded like Yoda, everyone in our row went Shhhhhhhhh!

In the intermission, when I asked my parents what on earth had happened in the first 45 minutes, they had to Google the storyline. Busted! Even they didn’t understand.

I won’t lie, there were parts of it that were funny — like when one character did the floss, and another sang ‘We Will Rock You’. I asked if there was the floss back in Elizabethan English times and was told that these were new additions to make the play fun for young people. I think that if they made one of the characters look like Yoda, it would be a hit.

Anyway, since it wasn’t a totally awful experience, I may have said that I had fun. Big mistake. They’re now looking for tickets to the Opera. HELP!