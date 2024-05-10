Bring back the trees

Once there was an island kingdom called Nidhi, which was ruled over by a benevolent king named Vishwanath. On the outskirts of the kingdom was a huge forest, Aranya. It harboured a diverse range of plants and majestic trees stood tall and proud like sentinels. The forest was also home to many kinds of animals and birds. King Vishwanath, who was a nature lover, had ensured that Aranya and all its inhabitants were protected by forbidding the cutting down of trees and hunting of animals and birds.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, one day, the king died, and his son Veer Singh ascended the throne. He was an ambitious young man who had studied in a far-off foreign country. A year after he became king, his friend Lobh came to visit him. When Veer took him around Nidhi, Lobh was amazed at the natural wealth of the nation.

Chasing wealth

“Veeru! Do you realise your kingdom is a gold mine?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What do you mean?”

“Your forest, Aranya, is filled with the best kinds of trees. You should cut them down, export the wood to other countries and reap unimaginable dividends.”

“What will happen to the animals and birds then?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can build an attractive zoo, which will house all the creatures of the forest. This will be the first of its kind in the region. Thousands from across the world will come to visit the zoo and enjoy the spectacle of seeing the amazing fauna at such close quarters. Nidhi will become a tourist attraction and you will grow richer by the day.”

“I don’t know whether we should take such a revolutionary step. My father always believed that Nature was like a mother and that trees were to be worshipped and the fauna protected.”

“Oh! Come on Veeru. Times have changed. You too have to modernise your thinking and move ahead. This is the only way you can prosper.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Total transformation

Within a year, Aranya was completely transformed. The trees were savagely chopped down and the wood exported. With the forest being destroyed, the birds and animals lost their sanctuary. Lobh constructed a large zoo, which he named Tamasha, to house the wildlife. The magnificent creatures that once roamed the forests and flew in the open skies in gay abandon were now cooped up in small cages and tiny enclosures.

To cater to the needs of the tourists, several stalls were set up offering different kinds of eatables. Animal rides, merry go rounds and slides were the main attractions, especially for the kids. Attracted by Lobh’s marketing strategy, tourists started flocking to Nidhi in hordes. They visited Tamasha and enjoyed themselves at the expense of the poor animals and birds.

Badal, the king of the clouds, was a very dear friend of Aranya. They shared a unique and mutually dependent relationship. Water stored in the leaves of the plants and trees in Aranya would evaporate and rise and then condense and form clouds that added to Badal’s family. In due course, the clouds would pour their offering in the form of rain on Aranya and the cycle continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing the destruction of Aranya and the suffering of the flora and fauna, Badal was livid. The lush forest was now reduced to a clump of trees. The birds and animals who had lived a carefree life in their natural surroundings were now shackled and subject to torture by the dirty, noisy and messy visitors.

Badal’s friend Koyal was a little bird that understood his language as well that of the humans. So, he sent a message to the king. “Oh King Veer, Badal, the king of the clouds, has sent a message. You have destroyed Aranya and you will have to pay for it. He’ll make sure there will be no rains.”

“Destruction! You stupid bird, you call progress destruction. You know how prosperous Nidhi has become after my plan was implemented?” shouted Lobh.

“But Lobh, how will we survive without rains?” asked a worried Veer.

“Don’t worry. I’ll get the best engineers and we’ll construct an artificial freshwater lake,” Lobh declared.

After Koyal returned with the news, an angry Badal decided to teach Veer a lesson he would never forget. That year, the monsoon clouds stayed away and Nidhi started reeling under drought. There was no rain the next year as well. The artificial lake had also dried up. The tourists stopped coming and Lobh disappeared from the country.

Regret and repentance

Poor Veer did not know what to do so he went to Acharya, a wise old man, for advice. “Veer Singh, there is only one way out of this crisis. Pray to Badal for his forgiveness and convince him that you will atone for your sins.”

The same day, the king sat in prayer. “Badal, please forgive me. I have learnt my lesson. I have realised the terrible crime I have committed,” he said, tears of repentance flowing from his eyes.

Badal was moved by Veer’s plea and decided to forgive him. Soon, the king of clouds and his large family arrived in Nidhi bringing with them many showers of rain. Veer organised a huge plantation drive through which thousands of saplings were planted. He chose plants that grew the quickest. In a coupe of years, Aranya had regained its lost glory, transforming into a luxuriant forest. The king released the birds and animals back into the forest and shut down Tamasha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.