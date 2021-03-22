Brick by brick: Back to work

Neel tells Mohit about his great-great-grandfather who was taken away to Fiji from India.

The story so far: Neel and Mohit learn a little more about each other. Mohit is here with his architect- father JJ and Neel has come with his grandmother Ann from Australia and her friend Nisha from New Zealand.

“What do you mean your great-great-something-grandfather travelled ‘unwillingly’?” asked Mohit. “Was he kidnapped?”

Neel nodded. “Kind of. He and many others like him were tricked into getting onto a river boat for a ‘joy ride’ from somewhere around this part of India. Before they knew what was happening, they were on a long sea voyage and finally landed in Fiji. He was ‘sold’ to work in the fields there, but worked his way out and set up his own business and became quite successful. Later his children and grandchildren moved to Australia.’

Disbelief

“That’s like an adventure story,” said Mohit.

“Oh, it’s very real. Grandma’s friend Nisha’s story is also similar. Her granddaughter Susan — you must have seen her around the village — is busy trying to find out more about Fijian Indians and Indian Indians and the land of our forefathers…”

“In other words, she’s a bit of a pain, right?” said Mohit.

“Totally,” muttered Neel. “I don’t care about origins and forefathers and all that!”

“So here you are, helping to build houses!” said Mohit brightly, clapping him on his shoulder.

Neel made a face. “I thought I would have a nice time looking around while others worked, but someone is always calling my name and saying, ‘More bricks’ or ‘Get that bucket’.”

As he spoke, Neel looked for his grandmother and Nisha and saw their hats bobbing around the ruins of a house. Beside them, he could see eager-beaver Susan. He pointed her out and said, “She seems to think that building a house is a fine pastime during her holidays!”

“I know! It’s painful to see someone so willing and eager to work, isn’t it?” said Mohit, watching her. “I have many people like that in my family. My Dad, for example. Like I told you, he finds WORK entertaining!”

Suddenly, the two of them felt heavy hands on their shoulders and a gruff voice said, “I wondered where you had disappeared to…” Mohit lost his carefree grin.

“Uh – uh – Dad – uh…” he began, obviously hoping that his father had not heard his last remark and thinking desperately of some excuse. But his father didn’t wait to hear anything. “Come on,” he said. “I have a really neat job for you two.”

To be continued...