Bookish bonds

May 05, 2024 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

School schedules can be pretty regimented, with short lunch breaks and limited PE or games periods. That’s why when summer vacation rolls around, kids often feel like they’re finally in control of their time. However, this freedom comes at the cost of seeing one’s school friends less often and missing out on shared experiences. Instead of waiting for someone else to change things, why not use this free time to find new ways to connect with friends? Like maybe starting a book club, meeting virtually over Zoom if distance is an issue, or gathering in a park to discuss different stories and ideas.

Chilling with friends is always a win, don’t you think? But remember, as Spider-Man famously said, “With great power comes great responsibility” (fun fact: this phrase was originally coined by French author Voltaire). So let us explore unique book club ideas and who knows, maybe you’ll be inspired to start a new kind of book club of your own.

Silent book club

Forget about the typical book club scene, where everyone shows up having already devoured the book. How about diving into the joy of reading together in silence? Picture this: a silent book club where members quietly immerse themselves in their books before gathering to chat.

You’ve got options: break the book into chunks for separate meetings, or let everyone read whatever they fancy and swap stories during discussion time. These silent book clubs are the latest craze in our country. People are reclaiming public spaces and bonding over their love for reading.

Don’t just take my word for it—Google it! You might just stumble upon a silent book club in your city. Or, be the change-maker and kickstart your own literary haven.

Plug in the book

If flipping through pages feels like a chore, but you still crave the enchantment of storytelling, consider diving into the world of audiobooks with an audiobook club. While many book clubs allow members to choose their preferred format, an audiobook club brings an exciting twist to the conversation: the narrator.

Here the discussions not only revolve around the plot, characters, and author but also delve into how skillfully the narrator brings the story to life. It’s like exploring a whole new dimension of storytelling.

Spotlight on author or genre

Feeling the itch for a spine-chilling Stephen King thriller? Or perhaps you fancy yourself a sleuth and are ready to unravel an intricate Agatha Christie mystery? Maybe you’re drawn to a specific genre, itching to explore every nook and cranny of its literary landscape.

Here’s an idea: why not dedicate your book club to diving deep into the realm of your favourite author or genre? Immerse yourselves in their captivating worlds, whether it’s binge-reading all their published works or shaking things up every other week with a new literary adventure. It’s like embarking on a thrilling journey with each turn of the page.

From book to screen

Ever found yourself eagerly awaiting your favourite hero’s next big screen project, only to discover it’s based on a book you haven’t read yet? Here’s your chance to start a unique book club centred around adaptations. Dive into books that made the leap to movies or TV shows, and then enjoy watching the adaptations come to life on screen.

Imagine the discussions—comparing the original story to its visual counterpart, debating which version captured your imagination more, and dissecting the nuances that made each rendition unique. It’s like getting a backstage pass to the creative process behind your favourite stories.

Homegrown reads

This summer, why not shake up your reading routine by delving into stories closer to home? Instead of sticking to the usual Western authors and English-language books, let’s explore the vibrant tapestry of narratives woven by storytellers from our own country.

Dive into the pages of books by Indian authors, immersing ourselves in tales set in our very own motherland, and connecting with characters who reflect our own experiences. It’s about embracing our cultural heritage and celebrating the diverse voices that make up our literary landscape.

Here’s your chance to not limit yourself to just English-language books. Explore works in regional languages, sparking discussions with friends who share a passion for exploring regional literature and stories. It’s a journey of discovery and connection, right at your fingertips.

