Bewitching turquoise

Boa Viagem: This is a beach in the city of Recife, Pernambuco, in the northeastern part of Brazil.

To get there: The Guararapes Airport is in Recife, the fifth largest city in Brazil and the capital of the Northeastern state of Pemambuco. A major port on the Atlantic Ocean, its name is derived from the coral reefs that dot the shores.

The waters of Boa Viagem are alluring especially when the sun is blazing from a cloudless blue sky. But, however tempting it may seem, it is advisable not to step in — especially if you value your limbs.

Wondering why? Because, Boa Viagem has one of the highest reports of shark attacks. But holiday makers sun themselves on the beaches, though a few bravehearts do venture out into the sea. The local populace has seen enough high drama, and hence steer clear of the waters.

These shark attacks are fairly new — post 1990. Prior to this, it was just another beautiful beach. It is human meddling that has played havoc with marine life.

Meddling

In the 1980s, Port Suape, a large port, was built in Recife. Estuaries had to be dredged, and long docks that spanned out into the ocean had to be built. In doing so, the breeding and hunting habitats of bull sharks was disrupted. They were now forced to lay their eggs closer to the shore. Recife and its surrounding areas is home to almost two million people. There are numerous beaches located conveniently along the coast. However, 700 m away from the shoreline lies a deep trench that runs parallel to the city beaches. This is the trench which sharks use as a migratory route. They emerge from it to hunt in the shallow waters.

Tiger sharks, on the other hand, are attracted to the beach by the trash that is thrown overboard from shipping vessels and the low frequency sounds the ships emit. These sharks are known to travel long distances, following ships in the hope of leafing through the rubbish thrown overboard.

Today, it is listed as one of the Top 10 Shark Infested Beaches in the World (by the Discovery Channel as well as the International Shark Attack File). Lifeguards receive extra training so that they can respond to shark attacks. They are also given a device called SharkSheild, which emits an electric pulse through the water to shock the shark’s highly sensitive electrical receptors, which they use to find prey. Earlier, the lifeguards used to train on this beach, swimming 40 m into the sea. But they find it is too dangerous to train here and thus, swim laps in a pool.