Best out of waste

True Pigment: reclaiming the hues of the Earth

Let’s play a game of word association. When you read the word “colour,” what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Maybe it’s your favourite hue, or perhaps types of colours like watercolours, crayons, or oil paints. But the colours I’m about to tell you about are likely ones you wouldn’t expect. Enter True Pigment, a remarkable social enterprise where art meets science. Ture Pigment tackles acid mine drainage, a harmful byproduct from coal mines, extracting dangerous heavy metals like iron oxide, which can devastate marine life. Acid mine drainage is a toxic sludge formed when water meets mining rocks underground. But here’s the twist: True Pigment uses this extracted iron oxide into vibrant pigments and other products for sale. The profits from these colourful creations go right back into cleaning up streams and fighting pollution sources. This is how they turn water pollution into art, reclaiming the Earth’s colours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patagonia: wearing plastic in style

In the world of fast-paced trends, fast fashion, and ever-changing styles, it’s hard to keep up with the latest fashion must-haves. However, amidst this rush to stay trendy, we often overlook the environmental impact of our shopping sprees, whether online or offline. However, there is an apparel company in the U.S. that says “We’re in business to save our home planet”. Founded in 1973 by Yvon Chouinard, Patagonia is a leader in using recycled materials for their clothing, and plastic bottles are a key player in this. They were actually the first outdoor apparel company to transform plastic trash into clothing back in 1993! Today, a staggering 85% of their polyester comes from recycled sources (including worn-out garments of their own brand), significantly reducing their reliance on new materials and lowering their environmental impact. Recently, after creating the brand half a century ago, instead of selling the company or taking it public, Mr. Chouinard and his family transferred ownership of Patagonia, valued then at about $3 billion, to a specially designed trust and a nonprofit organisation dedicated to combating the environmental crisis.

“Earth is now our only shareholder”Yvon ChouinardFounder of Patagonia

Matter of trust: your hair can help clean up oil spills

Can something as inconsequential (broadly speaking) as hair be utilised to make a difference in the world?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, meet Matter of Trust a nonprofit organisation dedicated to ecological sustainability and green solutions. Founded in 1998, the organisation focuses on innovative programmes that recycle and repurpose waste materials to benefit the environment. One of their most-renouned initiatives is the Clean Wave programme, which collects donated hair, fur, and fleece to create mats and booms that effectively soak up oil spills. It is suggested that 1kg of hair can soak up to five times its weight in oil. The company’s hair mats are a “suggested” alternative to the harmful chemicals and mats made up of petroleum usually used by oil companies to deal with oil spills.

Matter of Trust also runs educational programmes and community projects to promote renewable resources and waste reduction. They work with a variety of partners, including salons, farmers, and schools, to raise awareness and implement practical, eco-friendly solutions. By leveraging natural materials and engaging communities, Matter of Trust aims to foster a greener, more sustainable planet.

Phool: An homegrown innovative solution to floral temple waste

India, a land of rich diversity, boasts a tapestry of languages, dialects, and cultural practices that shift every few kilometres. While this may seem like a challenge to outsiders, for us Indians, it’s a source of pride and strength. We cherish our vibrant heritage, celebrating it year-round with festivals where flowers play a crucial role. From jasmine gajras worn by women during special occasions to garlands offered at temples, flowers are integral to our cultural identity.

But what happens to these blooms once they wilt? This is where Phool (Hind for flower), a Kanpur-based startup comes in. Founded in 2015 by Ankit Agarwal, Phool collects and recycles discarded temple flowers. These flowers, used in Hindu rituals, are considered sacred and cannot be thrown away with regular waste. The idea came to life when the founder and his friend saw heaps of marigolds, roses, and chrysanthemums discarded by the worshippers floating on the water of the Ganges, mixed with other trash. Phool turns this floral waste into incense sticks, vegan leather ( they called Fleather), essential oils, and more. However their mission goes beyond just recycling; it aims to pioneer a circular economy at the grassroots level, blending tradition with sustainable practices.

What is a circular economy? A circular economy is a system where products and materials are reused, repaired, or recycled instead of being thrown away. The aim is to reduce waste, keep things in the economy for longer and protect and regenerate the environment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.