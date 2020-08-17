Matters of the heart

Beginning a new serial story. While visiting her grandmother, Reva gets pulled into another world.

Reva was spending her holidays in her grandmother’s farmhouse, a large single-storey white building. When she opened the cupboard to unpack her bag, a smell of naphthalene balls drifted into her nostrils. She stared at the wooden cupboard; at the back was EF scrawled on it in glittery red paint, with hearts encircling it.

Stepping closer, Reva touched one of the hearts. She felt a strange sensation and, before she could withdraw her hand, she was sucked into the cupboard, as though someone had pulled her inside. She found herself floating out through it, as though the cupboard had become transparent.

She landed outside a sprawling blue building, staring at an iron gate on which a sign was painted:

THE EMOTIONS FACTORY

A Tears and Smiles Group of Companies

Manufacturers of HAPPINESS, SORROW, GRINS, SOBS, GRATITUDE, APOLOGY, GUILT, REGRET, JEALOUSY.

Managing Director: Sandra Smiles; Chairman: Tracy Tears; Company Secretary: Ted Thank You; Assistant: Stella Sorry; Shareholders: All The Hearts In The World

Reva strolled through the ground, admiring the thick grass growing in abundance and the colourful flowers. Small birds perched on the branches, chirping and twittering. “What a beautiful garden,” Reva said, watching the bees suck nectar from the flowers.

She approached the entrance. Seeing no one around, she ambled inside, her shoes gliding over the shiny marble floor. Reva moved through the clean maze of corridors, briefly wondering where she was going. “I hope I’m not going around in circles,” she muttered. After walking through several corridors, she stopped outside a large hall. A board announced the annual meeting of the shareholders of the Emotions Factory.

As Reva watched, young male and female hearts, smartly dressed in red and crimson clothes, walked towards the hall. The baby hearts in red rompers and red shoes, sucking their thumbs, toddled slowly behind them.

The older hearts, a little wrinkled and faded, were next. Dressed in comfortable baggy clothes, bundled in sweaters and shawls, they walked slowly with the help of their walking sticks. At the entrance of the hall a round-faced and cheerful man, wearing brown clothes, a badge with his name — Ted Thank You — pinned to his lapel, waved them in, a0fter checking all the shareholders’ passes.

Seeing Reva, Ted Thank You smiled at her. “You can go in, Ms. Tears and Ms. Smiles are expecting you.”

To be continued...