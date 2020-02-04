Beauties in the snow

Brrrr…for the past month, there’s a cold wave in the Western Himalayas. I live in Dehradun and from my home I can see the snow-clad mountains of Mussoorie. My birding friends often ask, “What is it like to go birding in the snow?”

Birding in the snow is challenging but fun. Last year, during a visit to Munsiari, in the northeastern part of Uttarakhand, it snowed heavily during my three-day visit. We had two to three feet of snow around us. Walking in the snow was tough, as I was not prepared and did not have adequate footwear. Another challenge was cold hands. That makes it difficult to use binoculars or a camera. Gloves help, but I had not carried any. Nonetheless, I had fun, and managed to get some amazing photographs. Even common birds such as Himalayan bulbuls, or the common myna, look different and pretty with snow around them.

Raincoats

Humans are warm-blooded and maintain their body temperatures at approximately 37°C. Birds too, are warm-blooded, and they maintain their body temperature at approximately 40°C. Birds have a few tricks up their sleeves. Their feathers help keep them warm. The only thing worse than being cold, is being cold and wet! Birds manage this, too. They have waterproof oil coating their feathers, preventing them from getting wet — their version of a raincoat.

Meal time

Surprise, surprise…when you watch birds in the snow, they always seem to be able to find food to eat. Birds are especially fond of melting snow patches, where they probe for seeds and grains, fallen fruit and kernels. Most insects, food for many birds, have short life cycles and are active in the warm months of summer and monsoon. However, birds seem to know the nooks and corners in which insects, in various life stages, lie dormant in winter months.

Many birds, of course, prefer not to live in the cold regions of the Himalayas and are altitudinal migrants. This means that they descend to the foothills or even the plains during winter. Often, a bout of snowfall in the hills will lead to interesting bird sightings in Dehradun. The other day, when it snowed in Mussoorie, I spotted a marvellous European goldfinch in my backyard. Despite the cold and the snow, winter is a great time for birds and birdwatching.

Conservation and Nature is a series brought to you by Kalpavriksh Environmental Action Group (www.kalpavriksh.org)