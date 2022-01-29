Be wise, be safe

29 January 2022 20:22 IST

Today, more than ever before, the Internet is a necessity. But there are dangers at every click...

February 8 alone is not Safer Internet Day… every day is. Every year, there is a sharp rise in cyber crimes against children because of the enormous amount of time one spends online for educational and communication purposes. According to Child Rights and You (CRY), “There is a limited understanding among caregivers, educators and society regarding the risks that kids may face online. There is a need to make them understand what children should know so that the former can appropriately guide the latter.”

Think about these

While talking to her teacher, 10-year-old Tara* casually mentioned that she had been talking to a boy she had met on Facebook. He had sent her a friend request and she accepted, though she did not know him. He seemed friendly but, after some time, began to ask her personal questions and pester her for photographs. She sent him one and he began to bombard her with requests to meet in person. Her teacher asked her if her parents knew. Her reply: “Oh no. We don’t talk about stuff like this at home. They do not use social media and so wouldn’t know what I was talking about.” Tara is unaware of the danger of arranging to meet someone she does not know.

Karthik* thought it would be fun to upload a video of a mate being beaten up in school. When a complaint was filed with the police, it was registered as a case of cyberbullying. In another incidence of cyberbullying, Rithu* was constantly body-shamed on social media, causing her to become depressed and disinterested in her studies. Finally, she quit the site.

*Tarun has been asking his parents for a new phone. His parents said it was not possible due to their strained finances. Determined to get one, Tarun responded to an email from an unknown source, advertising a phone at half price. He answered with his personal details, his mother’s credit card details and other sensitive data. Immediately the cyber criminals used the info to take money from the bank account.

Though a boon in many ways, the Internet is also fraught with dangers ranging from identify thefts to online shopping scams, offers of freebies, quizzes, competitions, and more.

You’ve been duped

Here are some common online scams you should be aware of:

Phishing: You get an email from what seems to be a genuine company. There is a link or attachment to click on. This takes you to a fake website requesting sensitive information like your card details, UPI code and other bank details. This gives them access to your money. Clicking on the link can also lead to a virus attack.

Online shopping frauds: Not all shopping portals are genuine. Some are fake and you never receive the product you pay for.

Identity theft: Your personal information is stolen, and scamsters apply for personal loans, car loans or even a credit card in your name. This makes you legally liable.

Work from home scam: Bogus companies advertise for jobs with lucrative salaries. Anyone applying has to buy a job kit. Once the money is paid, the employers disappear.

Lottery fraud: You receive an email with a message stating you have won a lottery. But, to receive your winnings. you are redirected to a website to make a payment. When you do so, your credit card details are stolen.

Tax scams: Taxpayers, eligible for refunds, receive messages purporting to be from the income tax department requiring personal data so that they can send the refund.

Reward points fraud: Credit card holders receive calls from people who claim they can help them redeem their credit points. They want the card details and OTP that gives them access to your bank account.

Online marketplace frauds: Impostors post goods for sale and dupe people who want to buy them.

The stats say

A web-based survey of 16,254 adult (18+ years) Internet users in 16 countries reveals that, in the past year, most people who have fallen prey to fraudsters have lost money. Sensitive financial information continued to be at risk, as people continued to be fooled into downloading attachments or clicking on links. A positive trend was that more consumers were now aware of scams and hence wary of divulging information.

Many children around the world say they have had negative experiences online. They have been subjected to cyberbullying, grooming, chatting with adults who pose as kids, seen content that is violent or explicitly sexual or downloaded a virus.

* Name changed