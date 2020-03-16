Illustration: Sahil Upalekar

16 March 2020 12:18 IST

It is my brilliant idea to tackle my worst enemy and it’s not what you think.

This week’s column comes to you from the trenches. The exam trenches. The battle is on between me and that evil, all-powerful villain — Academics! Who will emerge the victor? I or linear equations? Will algebra annihilate me? Will geography be the tsunami that submerges me? Will I learn from the past mistakes of great warriors to be the victor? Well, maybe that last one would be possible if I’d paid attention in History class.

The thing is, I can practically see victory! The tabebuia flowers have started to bloom — a sure shot sign that summer is here. I can almost taste victory! The first mangoes of the season have started to appear in our local market. I can almost feel victory! It’s so nice and warm in the morning! And all that stands in the way of me and bliss are exams!

If only there was a way to write exams without actually having to write them. Like, what if someone invented a brain scanner that scanned your brain for the information it had stored inside — like what’s an adverb and what did Emperor Ashoka do — and based on how much information was there, the brain scanner would give you a grade. Think of how much time, paper, ink and stress that would save! If you ask me, exams should be banned for environmental reasons alone.

Glitches

But, seeing how no grown up is going to ever going to agree to ban exams, I’m thinking that ideas like mine should get some money to develop a prototype. I’d call it the AutomaticExaminoMeter. Or the Student Friendly Exam Helmet. No? Too long? What’s a catchy name? BARF for Brain Automatic Rating Friend? I know that doesn’t make sense, but I really like the idea of a teacher telling me, “Put the BARF on your head now”.

All right, before I dream of being the next Steve Jobs with my revolutionary idea, I just realised that there are a couple of hitches to this idea. Sometimes my brain has this habit of swallowing information and hiding it. And then no matter how hard I try, I can never find this information again. It’s weird, because my Bio teacher keeps calling the human brain a super computer, because it can process tasks in a micro second and lets us do two things at the same time — like eat AND watch TV. But, unlike computers which store information and lets you retrieve it even if you delete the file by mistake, there’s no Restore Trash option with the human brain. So, where does all the stuff you deleted by accident (or on purpose) go? And how can you find it and put it back in your brain? So, I’m guessing my brain scanner needs to also scan the brain for lost information, and then check how much is there before handing grades out.

You know, we wouldn’t even need a BARF if exams were held about really useful information — like Marvel back stories, Pokemon powers and Green House Academy. Oh well, till that happens I’m actually going to have to remember stuff on my own. Why did the Mauryan empire decline? Can I say ‘Corona Virus’?