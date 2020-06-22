Back under the sun

So, how are things where you live? Has the lockdown eased up in your city? Are you allowed to go out? HAVE you been out? Can you meet your friends and play with them?

My life hasn’t changed that much since the lockdown, other than the fact that all my fun screen time has become boring online school screen time. But, on the plus side, I can go down and play with my friends, provided we are wearing face masks and maintain social distancing.

So, what CAN you play with your friends while maintaining social distancing? Lots really. Here are some options!

Hide ’n’ seek: You know the drill! One person is the den and everyone else hides. Whoever get’s found first is the next den. This only works during COVID-19 if you all don’t try and squeeze under a stairwell together. Squeezing under stairwells does not equal social distancing. My friend S hid behind a boulder last week and then screamed when she found a snake hiding there with her. Snakes don’t believe in social distancing, I guess.

Sly Fox: The den is the Sly Fox and everyone else creeps up on him/her and when the den turns around everyone has to stop moving. The den turns around again and the others creep up. But, if the den turns and sees someone moving, then everyone has to go back to the start. With a mask on, you can make funny faces and the den will never know!

Sidewalk tic-tac-toe: Take a piece of chalk and draw a giant tic-tac-toe grid on the pavement outside your building. Then, decide who will be stones and who will be twigs, and play. Make the grid massive so you don’t have to get close to your opponent. Only problem: be ready for the aunty on the fifth floor to come and yell at you for ruining the sidewalk.

Dodgeball: Since grownups say that football and basketball are contact sports, dodgeball may be the only ball game you can play while social distancing. Only thing is, in addition to masks, everyone is going to need to wear gloves too!

Online games for the win! Well, you have to admit, that online games really let you socially distance and hang out with your friends at the same time. Everyone hangs out in their own bedrooms and you all log in and play Fortnite. You can’t see each other’s faces, but you can hear your friends’ voices. No masks, no gloves, no sanitiser required.

What have you been playing with your friends recently?