At the window

It was the first time Aparna was staying away from home. She was both excited and scared. She knew she had to make this move if she wanted to get ahead. The city was so different from her village. For a couple of weeks, her company had arranged for her stay. In that time she had to find her own accommodation.

On the Saturday of the second week, she came across an advertisement in the rental columns of the local neighbourhood paper. She called the listed number and the broker took her to see the flat. It was on the third floor and, though the block was not well maintained, the flat seemed fine. Another thing that attracted her was that there were only two flats on each floor with a small lobby in between. The flat opposite was padlocked with turmeric and vermilion smeared on the lock and a thin strip of red cloth tied on top. The broker said, “The rent is only 5000.”

Settling in

So low, she thought and immediately agreed to take the flat. By Sunday night, she had settled in. She had an early dinner and went to her bedroom preparing to read before she slept. She looked out of the window at the clear sky, the stars and the big, yellow, cheesy moon, not yet in its zenith.

Just, then, something caught her eye. She turned her head and was surprised to see a small candle flicker at the bedroom window of the opposite flat. She looked again. Yes, it certainly was a candle burning there. She didn’t know what to make of it.

The next day, after dinner, she went to her bedroom. While drawing the curtain, she remembered the previous night. She looked at the other window and gasped. A little girl standing there, looking out into the distance.

“But that’s an empty flat!” she said to herself. She decided to ask the broker but, in the morning, she forgot. The same thing happened over the next few nights.

Danger?

On Friday night, when she went to draw the curtain, she saw that it was a full moon night. As usual, she looked at the other window. She was surprised to see that the child was looking directly at her. Then, slowly, deliberately she lifted her hand and beckoned to her. As she watched, the child became more and more frantic. Waving her hands and mouthing words. Aparna sensed she was in danger.

Quickly, she grabbed her phone. As she rushed to her front door, she dialed the broker’s number. She pulled open the door and was taken aback to see the other flat’s door open. When the broker answered, she shouted excitedly into the phone and rushed to the other door. As she stepped into the other flat, she heard him say, “Whatever happens do not — DO NOT — go into the other flat.”

