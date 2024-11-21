At India’s Machu Picchu

“How much longer?” asked Taran, huffing and puffing uphill.

“See, it says only 10 minutes left,” smiled Amma.

There had been boards all along the trail encouraging them to keep going. They had initially bought tickets to the bird park in Pelling, Sikkim. But, when they came across a board that said ‘Rabdentse’, they decided to explore. “It’s around a half-hour walk,” the lady at the ticket counter had said. “It is worth it. It’s called the Machu Picchu of India.”

Taran’s interest had been piqued. “Machu Picchu? In India? Let’s go…!”

The Nature trail was mesmerising, with chestnut trees all around. “The air is so crisp and clean,” said Amma, marching ahead.

“What’s the hurry, slow down. Let me take some pictures,” joked Appa.

After walking for about two kilometres, they reached the Rabdentse ruins. “This was the ancient capital of the Sikkim kingdom. It was too close to Nepal and they kept getting invaded by the Gorkhas. Eventually, the capital was moved to Tumlong. All that is left now are these ruins,” said Appa, who was busy reading up on his phone.

“Look up from your phone, Appa. Look at the view,” teased Taran.

“Wow, I think it’s the Kanchenjunga mountain range! We are very lucky. It’s good weather and we can see very clearly. It’s magnificent,” said Appa, awestruck by the breath-taking views.

The family explored the ruins a bit with a local guide. “Imagine this was a bustling capital in the 18th century. It was established by Tensung Namgyal,” he explained. “This was the royal residence. All that is left is the foundation and these three chortens or stupas.” He led them to another section southwards. “This was the religious complex. People could pray and seek an audience with the king. Talk about their grievances.”

Taran listened intently and remarked. “I can see why the king chose this place as his capital. It is so scenic and peaceful. Too bad the neighbouring kingdoms felt the same way too and kept invading Rabdentse and now it’s destroyed.”

The guide smiled and nodded. Taran sat quietly by the three chortens. “I wonder if the palace got destroyed in a war or eventually got ruined. How many worlds has this Earth seen?”

“That’s a profound thought, Taran,” said Appa, smiling at him. “Kingdoms and palaces may come and go, but the mountains remain steadfast; a witness to history.”

Taran sighed. “Unplanned trips are the best. We came looking for the bird park and discovered these ruins!”

“Oh yes!” said Appa, “I almost forgot about that. Shall we head back then?”

“Not yet,” said Taran. “Let’s stay at India’s Machu Picchu a little while longer.”

