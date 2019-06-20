Sports reel Children

Argentina have a point after two Copa games; White leads England to victory

Argentina are bottom placed in Group B with just one point after two Copa America games.

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.

Football

White’s brace gives England nine points

Ellen White scored a brace with goals in both halves as England defeated Japan 2-0 to finish with nine points after their three games.

In another Group D game, Argentina stunned Scotland but fighting back from a three goal deficit to draw the game 3-3. That result knocked Scotland out of the tournament, while Argentina are still in with a small chance of qualifying to the knock-outs as one of the best third-placed teams.

Messi salvages a point for Argentina

Lionel Messi scored a second-half penalty that gave Argentina a 1-1 draw against Paraguay. Colombia, meanwhile, became the first team through to the knock-outs, with a 1-0 win over Qatar.

