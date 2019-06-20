Argentina have a point after two Copa games; White leads England to victory

Football

White’s brace gives England nine points

Ellen White scored a brace with goals in both halves as England defeated Japan 2-0 to finish with nine points after their three games.

In another Group D game, Argentina stunned Scotland but fighting back from a three goal deficit to draw the game 3-3. That result knocked Scotland out of the tournament, while Argentina are still in with a small chance of qualifying to the knock-outs as one of the best third-placed teams.

Messi salvages a point for Argentina

Lionel Messi scored a second-half penalty that gave Argentina a 1-1 draw against Paraguay. Colombia, meanwhile, became the first team through to the knock-outs, with a 1-0 win over Qatar.