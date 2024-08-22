  • Angola was plagued by a 27-year-long civil war that started in 1975 and lasted until 2002.  
  • Crude oil makes up almost 90% of the country’s exports.  
  • Angola has an exclave called Cabinda that is separated from the rest of the country by a narrow strip belonging to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.  
  • The Kalandula Falls, on the Lucala River, is one of the largest waterfalls by volume in Africa.