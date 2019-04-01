And the award goes to...

Illustration: Sahil Upalekar

End of the year and the drama begins. Everyone’s scrambling around, trying to make it to the list. But not me. No sir!

Does your school give out awards at the end of the year? You know, ‘Class Topper’, ‘Subject Topper’, ‘Best Sportsperson’, that kind of thing. My school hands out a bunch of these awards, but since it also feels that academics isn’t everything (except when there are exams to study for) and that the students should have other interests — like music, dance and art — it hands out a bunch of awards that are non-academic too. So, every year towards the end of the term, the school sends out an email to all parents, asking them to nominate their kids for awards. There’s a points system, and you have to list all the things you’ve done in the year that make you worthy of the award, and each thing you list carries points. Then, you tally the points and whoever has the most points wins the awards. It’s all complicated and boring.

Obviously there can only be one maths topper and one science topper, and one English topper in each section. And the teachers mostly decide that. There can only be one Best Sports person for every house, based on their contribution to their house and to the school. Which means that at the most, 25 kids will get an award, and some annoying over-achievers get more than one award.

Everyone’s in

Since my school is really big on being ‘inclusive’ they want all the kids to feel like they’ve achieved something. That there are other things that count. Like reading. And being kind to people. And caring for animals and the environment. So they give out awards like ‘Book Worm’ and the ‘Jane Goodall award for caring for animals’ (Hey Jane! Do you know they’re using your name like that?’)

And, if you STILL don’t make the cut for those awards, then they hand out awards for showing up at school in your uniform. As if anyone has a choice in THAT. There are awards for attendance, neatness and punctuality. Since 99% of my school turns up in the school bus, if anyone should get the most punctual award it’s the bus drivers!

There’s nothing worse — NOTHING — than getting a bunch of awards on awards day for remembering to cut your nails and comb your hair and wear the right pants to school. Everyone knows that you basically didn’t make the cut for any of the awards that really matter.

And yup, you guessed it, I’ve been getting these lowest of the low awards for the last three years. I’ve told my parents to not bother coming for awards day because the only thing worse than getting an award for having good breath is watching your parents clap like you’ve won an Oscar or something.

So I’ve decided that to make sure I don’t qualify for a single award this year I’m not going to bathe, brush my teeth or clean my ears till the end of the term.

Take that school!