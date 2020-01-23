And it backfired...

What do you think of having to wear a uniform to school every day? Do you think it helps students feel a sense of oneness and stops people from showing off their Nike Air Jordans? Or do you think uniforms force us to look the same and takes away our right to self-expression? I can’t really decide whether uniforms are a good thing or a bad thing. I don’t mind my school uniform, it’s comfortable and I don’t have to wear a tie and a blazer or anything. But I hate our school jacket. It’s thick, itchy and ugly and TBH I’d rather go to school in a Big Bird costume than wear it.

So, I decided to ‘accidentally’ lose my jacket last week and started wearing my own cool jacket to school. It’s a nice, soft hoodie with lots of pockets to stash my fidget cube and lucky charms. Every time I got stopped by a monitor or house captain or teacher, I’d say ‘I lost my jacket and am wearing this till I find it!’, and I’d be let off.

When your PLAN flops

But, as Abraham Lincoln said, “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” I wasn’t going to get away with it. (Note: he is not connected to the band Linkin Park in any way.)

At assembly on Wednesday, L Ma’am came up to me and said that she’d been watching my flagrant disregard for the school’s uniform code. Flagrant not fragrant, which is what I thought she’d said. Then she confiscated my jacket!

I went to the staffroom after assembly to try and get it back. BIG MISTAKE. All the teachers pounced on me for all sorts of things — my hair, my nails, my unpolished shoes! Thank God they couldn’t smell my armpits. After a super long lecture on cleanliness is next to Godliness (which I don’t get. If I use deo, I’m God?) I was told that I would get my jacket when L Ma’am felt I deserved to get it.

So I had no choice but to launch operation Hoodie Heist. I used the PB to create a diversion in the staff room the next morning because ALL the teachers love him and would never think he’s capable of lying! All he had to do was go in, pretend to look for his math workbook and then innocently point at a corner and say ‘Oh look! A rat!’

I don’t have to tell you how well this worked. In less than 30 seconds, the staff room was empty. All I had to do was sneak in, take my jacket and sneak out again. It’s not stealing if you’re taking what’s rightfully yours.

Of course, this does mean that I can never wear my jacket to school again. Plus, I need to find my actual school jacket which is currently in the radioactive stink pile known as lost and found. Maybe I should have thought this through a little bit. Sigh.

Illustration: Sahil Upalekar