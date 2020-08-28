An unexpected change

28 August 2020 13:17 IST

Sometimes, we take risks and they work. At times, they don’t!

So, remember last week I was telling you about how when a grownup says, “be the change you want to see in the world”, they don’t mention all attached the invisible terms and conditions?

Anyway, after my friend P and I got busted for feeding the indie pups outside our building, we, of course, decided the next best step was to foster them.

We managed to sneak them inside the building in two bags — they were that small, peeps! I’m not going to say how we managed to sneak in and out of the building without getting caught. Let’s just say we learnt from our past mistakes.

Of course once they were inside, we realised we hadn’t thought of one thing: Where would we keep them?

Careful calculations

I tried to casually bring up getting another pup at home as a sis for W, but that was met with a flat-out no. It didn’t help that W was peeing on the rug when I brought the topic up.

All our friends tried to get their parents to agree to a pup at home too, but had zero luck. We didn’t know what to do, we couldn’t just go back and leave them on the streets, could we?

So, we found an empty apartment on the same floor as P’s place, which we decided was the perfect home for the pups. No, we didn’t break in; the door wasn’t locked. If anything, it was some form of illegal squatting but who’s asking?

So, we got a giant cardboard box, lined it with old blankets and set the pups up there till we could find a home for them. We brought food and milk and water for them from our homes, and we all took turns watching over and taking care of them. I’m not going to lie, it was HARD work.

Well, we managed to get away with it for about three days, before my folks caught the Pesky Brother sneaking W’s dog biscuits into his pocket. They didn’t buy his explanation that he was feeling hungry and wanted a snack.

The truth came out and, yep, we got busted again.

But, at least this time, all our parents were supportive and we only got a mini-lecture. They told us that we should have come to them earlier. That the puppies were too young to be left like that in an apartment by themselves, that they probably needed vaccinations and could have gotten sick.

It was kind of cool how the grownups reached out to their friends and got the pups fostered in less than a day!

So, moral of the story is: if you want to be the change you want to see in the world, sometimes you need a little help! But not from pesky brothers, okay? They always get busted!