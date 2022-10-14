An interview with shooter Tilottama Sen

Tilottama Sen began shooting during the pandemic-induced lockdown. | Photo Credit: N. Vijaykumar

Shooting became a popular sport in the country, ever since Indian shooters began winning medals in international competitions including the Olympics in the past two decades. Many youngsters have embraced the sport and the brightest among them is Bengaluru-based Tilottama Sen.

In the Indian team

The 14 year old is a Std. IX student of Bluebell School and has been selected as a member of the Indian team for the World Shooting Championship to be held in Cairo from October 15 to 23. Ranked 43 in the world in the Junior Girls section, she is the National Number 2 in the Junior and Youth sections.

Tilottama took up shooting as hobby during the COVID-19 lockdown two years ago and it has now become a passion. “I was looking for some activity instead of sitting at home during the lockdown,” she recalls. “My father suggested that I try shooting as there was a rink nearby. That is how I got into the sport.”

The young shooter is ranked number 2 nationally in the Junior and Youth sections | Photo Credit: N. Vijaykumar

Later she began training at the Elite Shooting Academy and made rapid progress. In her maiden appearance at the Nationals in 2021, she won a silver and three bronzes. Earlier this year, she took part in Junior World Cup held in Germany. On September 30, she bagged a silver in the National Games held in Ahmedabad and had set a new national record in the qualifying roundswith a score of 633.6. After the Cairo meet, Tilottama will compete in the Asian Shooting Championship.

Future plans

She specialises in 10-metre Air rifle event. Senior shooters like Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, who is her idol, have appreciated her efforts. “Shooting is a mental sport and one needs to practice hard and be very consistent,”' says Tilottama who practices for seven hours every day. Her aim now is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

While she has loads of talent, Tilottama needs support. Her father Sujit Sen says, “Shooting is an expensive sport. I have been dipping into my resources to support her career. I appeal for sponsorship and financial aid from State and Union Government to help her so that she brings glory to the country.”