An iconic church

One of the Seven Wonders of Portuguese Origin in the World and among the best of baroque architecture in India, the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Goa is the first minor basilica in the country. In Portuguese, it is known as Basílica do Bom Jesus and as Borea Jezuchi Bajilika in Konkani.

The church was part of the Churches and Convents of Goa, which were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986. Begun in 1594 and consecrated in 1605, the church was granted the status of basilica in 1946 through a Pontifical decree from Pope Pius XII.

The church attained iconic status because it contains the mortal remains of St. Francis Xavier, who, along with St. Ignatius Loyola, founded the Society of Jesus. He died on Sancian Island while on the way to China. His body was taken to Portuguese Malacca initially, but shipped back to Goa after two years. Giovanni Battista Foggini, a sculptor from Florence, designed the mausoleum that took around 10 years. On top of this lies the silver coffin that contains the body of the saint. This was gifted by Cosimo III, the Grand Duke of Tuscany and the last of the famous Medicis. A public viewing of the saint’s remains is held every 10 years and attracts a massive crowd from across the world.

Impressive structure

The floor is of marble and the altars are elaborate and gilded. A large statue of St. Ignatius of Loyola can be found in the main altar, gazing upwards at Jesuit emblem, which contains the name of Jesus. Above that is the Holy Trinity. The altar table, used during the Mass, has the image of the Last Supper of Jesus with his disciples. The words Hi Mhoji Kudd are inscribed on it. In Konkani, this means “This is My Body”. Paintings depicting events from the saint’s life can be found in the lower level, while paintings by Dom Martin, a surrealist artist from Goa, decorate the upper level.

Also on the list:

The Basilica of Bom Jesus is one of the Churches and Convents of Goa in the World Heritage Site list. The others are Chapel of St. Catherine, which was built in 1510. Pope Paul III gave it the status of cathedral in 1534

Church and Convent of St. Francis of Assisi, which was built in 1517.

Church of Our Lady of Rosary, which was built in 1549.

Sé Cathedral, which was built in 1652 and is dedicated to St. Catherine.

Church of St. Augustine, which was built in 1602, but is in ruins and has only part of a bell tower still standing.

Chapel of St. Cajetan, which was built in 1661 and modelled on the lines of St. Peter’s Church in Rome.

