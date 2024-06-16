An escape from reality

What is Escapist fiction?

Escapist fiction is like a magic portal that transports you from the hustle and bustle of everyday life into a unique realm of adventure, fantasy, or thriller curated especially for you by the authors. I feel that it’s the literary equivalent of a refreshing sip of lemonade on a hot summer day—it’s comforting, it’s rejuvenating, and it’s exactly what you need when life starts to feel overwhelming.

In these stories, you’ll find yourself whisked away to distant lands, embarking on epic quests alongside brave heroes in a whole new world under the stars. Whether it’s exploring hidden realms, solving mysteries, or battling dragons, escapist fiction offers an escape from the mundane and a chance to experience something extraordinary.

Escape fiction is often seen as a mere pastime, however, people must not forget that reading fiction actually helps our personal growth.

Power of fiction

Research suggests that fictional stories hold a unique power that goes beyond mere entertainment—they offer a safe haven for exploring emotions and nurturing empathy in ways that non-fiction might not match.

Fiction as a safe space

Fiction provides a unique safe space for readers to immerse themselves fully in the emotional journey of a story. Unlike real-life experiences or even non-fictional accounts, the emotions evoked by fiction don’t carry over into our daily lives. This allows readers to delve deep into the narrative, experiencing joy, sorrow, fear, and excitement without the need for self-protection. In essence, fiction provides a playground for the heart and mind, where one can explore the full spectrum of human emotions without consequences.

To walk a mile in someone’s shoes

At its core, empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. Fiction serves as a powerful tool for enhancing empathy by engaging readers in imaginative exercises that expand their capacity to relate to different perspectives and experiences. By immersing themselves in the lives of fictional characters, readers are prompted to step outside of their own worldview to consider the emotions and motivations of others. This act of narrative empathy not only enriches the reading experience but also fosters a deeper understanding of human nature and morality.

So, the next time someone tells you that reading fiction is a waste of time or merely escapism do not pay heed and just remember the wealth of knowledge, empathy, and imagination that awaits between the pages of a good book.

Here are some books that come under the umbrella of escape fiction.

The Lost Library by Rebecca Stead &Wendy Mass

(Recommended age 8 to 12)

Rebecca Stead and Wendy Mass’s first collaboration is an enchanting tale set in the small town of Martinville. When eleven-year-old Evan discovers a mysterious little free library guarded by a large orange cat, he and his friend Rafe are drawn into a web of secrets linked to a long-forgotten event. Guided by clues from two weathered books, the boys’ investigation uncovers truths that reshape their lives and the entire town. Narrated by a ghost librarian, an ageing cat named Mortimer, and Evan himself, this story is a delightful mix of mystery, friendship, and the transformative power of books. It is a book about owning your truth and choosing your path, all while celebrating the magic of libraries and the stories they hold.

Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhathena

(Recommended age 12-18)

This riveting fantasy novel by Tanaz Bhathena is set in the kingdom of Ambar and is the first book in the “The Wrath of Ambar” duology.” Its protagonist Gul is marked by a star-shaped birthmark and has been on the run after King Lohar’s soldiers killed her parents. Rescued by the Sisters of the Golden Lotus, she is trained in warrior magic, driven by a desire for revenge. Meanwhile, a poor boy Cavas, living in the tenements and desperate to save his terminally ill father, is ready to join the king’s army. Their fates intertwine when they meet in the capital’s bazaar, and Cavas finds himself drawn into Gul’s mission of vengeance, discovering unexpected magic along the way. This novel delves into themes of identity, class struggles, and love, set against the backdrop of a world inspired by medieval India. It’s a gripping adventure that will captivate readers with its rich world-building, compelling characters, and the powerful journey of two young people fighting against oppressive forces.

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim

(Recommended age 12-17)

This first instalment in a duology by Elizabeth Lim is a captivating fantasy that follows Princess Shiori, the only princess of Kiata, who harbours forbidden magic. When Shiori accidentally reveals her powers, her stepmother Raikama, who also wields dark magic, curses her. The curse banishes Shiori and transforms her six brothers into cranes. To break the curse, Shiori must remain silent about her true identity and her brothers’ fate.

As she embarks on a perilous journey to save her family, Shiori discovers hidden truths about her kingdom and herself. Along the way, she encounters dragons, enchantments, and unexpected allies. It’s a story of resilience, love, and discovering one’s true strength.

Scythe by Neal Shusterman

(Recommended age 12+)

Scythe by Neal Shusterman is a thought-provoking dystopian novel set in a future where humanity has conquered death. With natural death eradicated, only Scythes can take lives to control the population. The story follows two teenagers, Citra and Rowan, who are reluctantly chosen to apprentice to a Scythe. They must learn the art of taking life and understand the heavy moral weight that comes with the responsibility.

As they delve deeper into their training, they uncover corruption within the Scythedom and grapple with their own ethics and beliefs. Their journey becomes a gripping exploration of morality, power, and the value of human life.

It’s a compelling read that offers both thrilling action and deep philosophical insights, making it hard to put down. It is the first book in the “Arc of Scythe” trilogy

The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axie Oh

(Recommended age 13 to 18)

Axie Oh’s novel is a spellbinding fantasy inspired by Korean mythology. The story follows Mina, a brave girl who sacrifices herself to the Sea God to save her brother’s beloved, Shim Cheong, from being offered as a bride to calm the storms ravaging their homeland.

Once beneath the sea, Mina discovers a magical realm filled with spirits and gods. She learns that the Sea God is trapped in an enchanted sleep and the key to saving both their worlds lies in breaking the curse.

As Mina navigates this perilous underwater world, she encounters allies and adversaries, uncovering secrets about herself and her destiny. One should pick up The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea for its lush storytelling, rich cultural elements, and its heroine’s journey of sacrifice, love, and self-discovery.

