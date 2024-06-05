An adventurous afternoon

“Keep the door and windows closed. If someone knocks, don’t open the door. Call us. We will be back in a few hours, okay?”

Tulu, Mini and Nikki nodded, said goodbye to their parents, and closed the door. Then they huddled together on the window sill and looked out.

Mischief afoot

The afternoon sun hid behind grey clouds. The trees were dancing cheerily in the meadow that stretched in front of their house. The breezy weather made the sisters want to go outside to play and enjoy the outdoors.

“Staying at home is so boring, isn’t it?” Tulu said, wrinkling her nose.

“Yeah, but, mum and dad gave us strict instructions not to go outside, as the weather is not good,” replied Mini.

“But I don’t think the weather is that bad.” Nikki curled her lips. “See, it is so calm and cool. It would be so exciting to be out in such fine weather.”

“Let’s go outside to play. What do you say, Mini?” Tulu asked.

“I don’t think so. What if mum and dad come and don’t find us at home?”

“Grandma! We’ll be back in an hour. Mum and dad won’t return before the evening. We’ll be back by then,” Tulu said.

“Yeah, it will be great fun.” Nikki got down from the sill.

Mini was still apprehensive but her sisters managed to persuade her. When they stepped out and ran towards the meadow, the velvety breeze stroked their faces. The girls yelled with glee and ran to play, cheerfully oblivious of everything.

Trouble approaches

Suddenly, the wind grew aggressive and started to blow hard. The trees stirred angrily and a gush of air and dust particles assailed their nostrils and eyes. Mini’s hat was blown away by the wind, which also whipped back her hair. Unable to stand against the strong wind, the girls sat down on the ground, which was covered with dry leaves. A heavy storm was approaching and their excitement evaporated.

“I told you not to get out but you didn’t listen to me.” Mini shouted. “Now what are we going to do?” Her sisters had no answer.

“Just sitting here is not the solution,” Mini commanded. “Let’s try to get home before mom and dad. Otherwise we’re going to be in trouble.”

Since her suggestion seemed to be the only way out, the sisters held hands to walk home together. But which way was home? In their excitement they had not kept track of where they had come and how long they had been out. They walked around, being pushed by the wind. It was getting dark and they were all terrified.

More trouble

“We should have listened to mum and dad,” Nikki wept. “They said the weather was not good.” Finally, they spotted their home and ran towards it, relieved.

“Who has the key?” Tulu asked, as they went in through the gate.

“What?” screamed Mini. “I gave it to you.”

“But it’s not in my pocket,” said Tulu, as they all looked at each other in dismay.

Suddenly, a light flashed. They peered at it and their faces lit up, as they saw their parents coming out of the car. They ran to cuddle up to them. “What have you been up to?” Their mother’s voice was filled with worry.

“We are sorry,” the children spoke together. “We should have obeyed you.”

“We have lost the keys as well,” Mini added.

“I hope this taught you all a lesson,” said their father, as he unlocked the door. “Let’s go in.”