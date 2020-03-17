Ample options

What are ‘good’ and ‘fine?’

They are synonyms. Words that have similar meanings are called synonyms. However, they need not necessarily share the exact meaning, but can be nearly the same.

For example, the synonyms for ‘good’ would be ‘fine,’ ‘okay,’ ‘all right,’ ‘perfect,’ ‘so-so,’ ‘not bad’, and so on.

When do you need to use a synonym? You need a synonym when you are not happy with the word you already have. For example, you are writing an invitation to a party and you want to mention that there is parking space available. You have already written a line that reads ‘There is a big parking space.’

But you are not happy with the word ‘big’. You want to use another word instead of ‘big.’ So, you look for a synonym.

Some synonyms are large, huge, gigantic, expansive, great and ample.

Ah yes, ample! That would be a nice word to use. Now your line sounds much better.

But, where will you find synonyms when you can’t find them by just racking your brain?

We’ll talk about that next time.