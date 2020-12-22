Amid the winter snow

Take a look at how some countries celebrate Christmas in their own unique way.

What is a traditional Christmas? Well, that’s a tough one. Here are some whacky celebrations around the world.

Austria

Here, instead of Santa, they have Krampus, the evil accomplice of St. Nicholas, who searches out badly behaved children. So, you will see masked figures on the streets, scaring kids and adults alike, with ghastly pranks.

Caracas, Venezuela

The city’s streets are closed to traffic from 8.00 a.m. on Christmas morning so that people can rollerskate their way to mass. Children sleep with one lace from their skates tied to their toe and dangling from the window so that their friends can wake them up with a tug.

Iceland

The giant Yule Cat roams the snowy countryside to reward those who worked hard and devour those who didn’t. According to tradition, farmers use the Yule Cat as an incentive for their workers.

Ukraine

If you have arachnophobia, avoid at this time of the year. Ukranians use decorations that mimic spider webs, shimmering with dew. According to a folktale, spiders in the house of a poor widow, who couldn’t afford decorations, spun beautiful webs all over her tree.

Japan

In 1974, KFC launched a campaign in Japan with the slogan “Kurisumasu ni wa kentakkii!” meaning Kentucky for Christmas, leading to a new tradition. Since then, even though Christmas is not a national holiday, the Japanese flock to KFC for a special Christmas Eve meal.

Norway

Christmas Eve in this country coincides with the arrival of evil spirits and witches. So, brooms are hidden before bedtime because people don’t want to find their brooms broken into a hundred pieces and laid at the foot of the tree, trashed by a witch who took it out on a joy ride.

Greenland

Christmas dinners are special. More so in Greenland, where the feast comprises mattak (raw whale skin with a little blubber) and Kiviak, made by wrapping an auk (a small Arctic bird) in seal skin and burying it for several months.

Guatemala

Here, the people believe that the devil and other evil spirits lurk in the dark, dirty corners of their house. So, the week before Christmas, houses are cleaned and all the waste is heaped outside with an effigy of the devil on top, and set on fire. This is known as La Quema del Diablo or Burning of the Devil.