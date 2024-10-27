America’s first state-sponsored scientific research

Learning about the beginnings of any country makes for fascinating reading in history. The baby steps that a country takes even as it continues to find its feet in the then current global landscape has far-reaching consequences. This is because some of those initial decisions decide the course the country as a whole is set to pursue, laying the seeds for the future.

Even though we are all kind of used to the notion of seeing the U.S. as a superpower in the world now, there was a time nearly 250 years ago, when they had just become independent. Having declared their independence from Great Britain in 1776 and establishing the United States of America as a sovereign nation, the onus was on them to steer their new country as they saw best. Their commitment to the pursuit of scientific research was established as early as 1780 and the fruits of labour are now evident to see.

The longitude problem

One of the biggest scientific problems of the time was determining longitude while at sea. Latitude was easy. The parallel lines used to measure the north-south position on the Earth’s surface can be arrived at from the length of the day. Otherwise, the latitude can be found using the height of the sun and other stars above the horizon.

For longitudes, the east-west lines that converge at the poles, there is no natural reference point. The lunar distance method that uses the relationship between longitude and time was a popular way to attack this problem.

Lunar distance method

As the Earth rotates 360 degrees in 24 hours, each hour corresponds to 15 degrees of longitude. By knowing the time at a reference point and at the point of observation, the point of observation’s longitude can be determined with respect to the reference point. The lack of accurate clocks, however, meant that astronomers had to rely on measuring the distance between the moon and a particular star at their location and comparing it with that of the reference point.

In a total solar eclipse, both the position of the moon and the moment of totality are abundantly clear. Astronomers were privy to the idea that the moment of totality affords an excellent opportunity to observe and determine longitudes using the lunar distance method.

Williams’ expedition

American astronomer Samuel Williams, who had been appointed to a chair position by Harvard University in 1779, decided to organise an expedition to observe the eclipse that was scheduled the following year. Even though his interests were backed by astronomical and natural philosophical reasons, he knew that that might probably not secure backing.

Accurate maps, however, were a different ball game. In addition to merchants and travellers, entire governments were after maps that were more precise. Just like how a modern-day researcher applies for a grant by highlighting how the public would benefit through their research, Williams too filed a petition emphasising the eclipse’s role in map-making and navigation.

Secure backing, permission

The plan worked to perfection as the young nation still fighting for political independence from Britain decided to make a statement. Despite being embroiled in the American Revolutionary War, backing for the expedition was given, granting supplies and resources that could have otherwise been plugged into a costly war effort. Co-sponsored by the newly formed American Academy of Arts and Sciences, a team of 10 – Williams along with nine assistants – got the go ahead.

There was still the issue of obtaining clearance from the British. This was because Williams’ calculations pointed out that the totality would pass southeast of Penobscot Bay – a 265 km sea journey from Boston. “Though we are politically enemies, yet with regard to science it is presumable we shall not dissent from the practice of all civilized people in promoting it,” John Hancock, the speaker of the Massachusetts House, wrote in his letter to the British commanding officer requesting permission.

With assurances that their ship wouldn’t be fired upon, Williams set sail with his assistants and their collection of astronomical instruments. They were, however, forbidden by the British from setting foot on the mainland, meaning they had to set shop at Isleboro Island. They arrived there on October 17, ten days ahead of the eclipse, giving them adequate time to set up the instruments, figure out the latitude and set the clocks.

Miss totality

With sunny skies greeting them on October 27, Williams tilted the telescope and recorded every two minutes. Williams’ account about the eclipse includes a small but vivid description of Baily’s beads when only a sliver of sunlight was left in the darkened sky. The phenomenon bears the name of English astronomer Francis Baily, who recorded it in detail only in 1836!

Williams’ team, however, suffered disappointment as they missed out on totality. Instead of blocking out the sun completely, the moon started moving away, releasing more sunlight. While we are still unsure why the expedition missed totality, a number of reasons are suggested. The British constraints on observation, faulty maps, or maybe Williams’ calculations itself could have been at the root of the fault.

Even though they missed totality, the expedition was largely a success. In addition to publishing detailed accounts about their eclipse observations, they were also able to determine the longitude for Cambridge, Massachusetts more accurately. Of greater significance was the fact that all this was pulled off by a very young country that was still in war owing to the collaboration between a scholarly organisation, a university and a government body. By placing scientific research over war and seeking permissions from the enemy to pursue this expedition, the U.S. also signalled that they were ready to be their own masters and cater to their own dreams. They’ve not looked back since then.