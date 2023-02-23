All in it together

February 23, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

“Oh no, it is pouring outside. Amma will never allow us to go cycling today,” sighed 10-year-old Ramya.

“Why do you look sad, didi? Did Ayesha tell you already?” asked Samir, her eight-year-old brother.

Though Samir was taller and looked the older of the two, it was Ramya who could come up with multiple alibis when both of them got into mischief. Ayesha was the third member of their gang and lived in a shanty next to their house.

She often had to skip school. Just last week, the teacher said, “I worry about this girl. If she skips three more lessons, she will be barred from taking the final exams.” The class had fallen silent; everyone knew that Ayesha helped her father in his laundry-ironing business.

A problem

“What happened to Ayesha? She hasn’t told me anything yet,” replied Ramya.

“She won’t be able to join us for the spelling competition. Her father is not well. I looked at her pile. It looks like more than 30 sets, and she has to deliver all of it by 7.00 p.m.”

Ramya’s jaw dropped. Then she snapped her fingers. “Samir, will you sneakily get the cycle from father’s study? I will get the iron from mother’s room.”

“Father will never again give me permission to cycle if he finds out,” cried Samir.

“Which is why you need to do it without anyone finding out. Not even Goopy, Mr. Kashyap’s cat.”

“Ayesha. Quick, open the door. We here to help you.”

“Oh Ramya, this is so generous of you. Did you bring your mother’s iron? You shouldn’t have.”

“My mother will never know, as we have to finish this in an hour if we plan to participate in the spelling quiz. We cannot get to the next round without you. So, teamwork,” Ramya winked.

The two friends worked meticulously. They straightened the shirt collars, perfected creases on the trousers, made sure that that the saris looked crisp and new, and all the dresses shone.

“Look, the clouds are clearing up,” squealed Samir. All three giggled happily.

In trouble

Suddenly, they heard a loud knock on the door. It was Ramya and Samir’s father.

“Ramya, Samir, I know you are here. Since when did you forget to ask before taking things? Your Amma was worried sick that you took the cycle out in this pouring rain. What if you had slipped and injured yourselves?”

Ramya and Samir came out looking as innocent as they could. “You are not getting away with your little tricks. Forget about your scholastic quiz,” said Mr. Srinivas.

“Uncle, we just managed to finish ironing all the clothes. We barely have time to drop them off at the houses nearby. Please don’t be cross. Ramya and Samir came to help me. I will feel terrible if they are punished because of me,” said Ayesha.

“You children never fail to surprise me. I am angry with you but also proud of you for helping your friend. Anyway, looking at the weather, I will drive you all to the place where your spelling competition is happening.”

“Thank you, Appa. We will try not to hide things from you in the future,” said Ramya.