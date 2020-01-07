All For a Game

It was difficult for Karim to fit in. They wouldn’t let him bat or bowl. “You’re too small and skinny to be on our team,” said Abdul and Tariq, captains of the two cricket teams. There were no kids of Karim’s age in the new neighbourhood.

For nearly a week, Karim sat on the boundary wall and watched the older boys play. It took another week for him to enter the playground and field. And, yet another to muster up courage and ask for a more active role in their teams. “Please…” he pleaded. “I can bat really well. Let me play an over!”

Out of the park

Abdul handed him a bat. “You have been a patient boy. Let’s see what you can do!”

Karim smiled and stood at the crease. When Abdul bowled, Karim slammed the ball so hard that it flew over the playground, past the main road and landed into Mamatoe’s yard.

“You hit the ball. Now go and fetch it!” said Abdul.

Karim hesitated. Mamatoe’s yard was not a place that children frequented. Mamatoe was a quiet, stout lady. She had never left the house since she moved in. People never saw her face, which was always under the shadow of the big hat she wore when she was outside.

“Don’t go to Mamatoe’s yard!” warned Tariq. “Haven’t you heard? Mamatoe is a witch.”

“He’s lying!” said Abdul.

“I am telling the truth. A delivery boy once told me that Mamatoe feasts on young boys. Her yard is always littered with severed arms and limbs.”

“Rubbish!” said Abdul.

“Oh yeah! Why don’t you get the ball yourself, Abdul?” asked Tariq.

Abdul put his arm around Karim. “If you fetch the ball, you will have a permanent place in my team.”

Tempted, Karim ran across the road and jumped over Mamatoe’s tall fence only to slip and fall over a hedge. He winced looking at his bruised right knee. He limped and started looking for the ball in the well-manicured lawn. That’s when he spotted a dozen eyeballs lying on a tray. He also spotted bones and mutilated legs drying in the sun. A shiver went down his spine.

A few minutes later, he found the ball wedged between two branches of a mango tree. He shook the lowest branch vigorously. The ball rolled to the ground. Just as he picked the ball, he heard the main door open and saw the tall imposing figure of Mamatoe.

“No!” Karim cried as Mamatoe walked towards him to take a closer look at his wound.

“Let go of me!” he shouted. “Help! Help!”

Mamatoe lifted him and plonked him on a cane chair in the middle of the garden, cleaned his wound and applied some stinging ointment on it. “Are you thirsty? Would you like to have some sherbet?”

“I know you want to eat me.”

Mamatoe laughed. “Do you really think I am going to eat you?”

The gate opened at that very moment and a young man entered, clutching a heavy bag over his shoulder. “Mamatoe, I have brought the paints you needed.” He spotted the eyeballs drying in the sun. “Aha! I see you have made some new eyeballs. Can I have one?”

“Go ahead! Take what you want,” said Mamatoe.

Karim’s heart thumped harder. The young man tapped his left eye and out popped his entire eyeball. Then he picked up an eyeball with a blue pupil lying on the ground and slid it into his empty eye socket.

“How do I look?” he asked Karim.

Mamatoe laughed, looking at his face. “I design body parts for those who have lost them,” she said. “I also supply wax statues to museums and movie production houses.”

Karim hopped, picked an eyeball and examined it. It was as good as the real one, only hard and heavy. Then he picked up one of the legs and saw it was made of wood.

Karim thanked Mamatoe and hobbled out of the gate only to be greeted by a thundering applause in the playground. With his newly found respect, Karim found a permanent place in Abdul’s team.

“Did you see the witch? How did you escape from her?” they asked.

“Mamatoe is not a witch. She’s an artist,” said Karim. But they wouldn’t listen. All they had to say was, “Mamatoe has bewitched you!”