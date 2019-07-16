Aiming a little too high

Hey! How are you guys doing? I’m in a ridiculously good mood. I just finished my mid-term exams. I know! How can you have exams like a month after school reopens right? It’s just wrong. The only good thing about mid-term exams is that they are followed by mid-term holidays. Woohoo!

Anyway, this is the first time we had so many subjects to study. Till last year we only had five subjects, but from middle school onwards it goes up to 11. ELEVEN! History and Civics and Geography and Chemistry and Physics… and on and on and on. Plus, we had two exams a day! TWO! I won’t lie — it was not easy having to remember all of that stuff. After all, my brain is just as big as my two fists put together. How much information can I expect it to hold? But I tried. One of my goals this year was to go from a B and C grade student to a mostly Bs and some As. I know that doesn’t sound like a big deal to all the smarty pants reading this, but hey, I’ll do me and you do you, okay?

Stick with it

One big difference in middle school is that you can’t explain things the way you want. You have to use scientific terminology which is just a fancy way of saying ‘science-y words’. So I can’t say the function of cytoplasm in the human cell is to stop organelles flying around. Though that is what it does. Trust grownups to avoid saying things like they are and complicate everything.

Plus, there’s a lot of boring stuff to learn out here. It’s much easier to remember things if they are interesting. Trust me. That’s the reason why we all know the names of every Pokemon and their strength, but ask me to remember two examples of fertilizer, two examples of food preservatives and two examples of pesticides and my brain goes blank. Chemistry, you have so much to offer and yet this is what you want kids to learn? Can’t we just get to the cool stuff already?

So, after spending all night — okay, okay 30 minutes — remembering all these examples, and names of dead people who invented and discovered stuff, guess what? They Didn’t Ask A Single Question From That Chapter! Why would you give something as a portion if you don’t plan to ask anything about it? Why waste my time? I could have been studying other things! Okay, I could have been watching Dr. Who! When I complained to my parents about it, they said that one shouldn’t learn for exams but for knowledge. Really? Then why not just do away with exams all together and trust that kids understand what they’re being taught? Plus, why teach us stuff that we can just Google anyway? PLUS why does any one need to know the industrial applications of chemistry in the beauty industry?

We’re getting our answer sheets today. Wish me luck. Something tells me I should change my goals for the year to becoming a mostly Bs, some As and the occasional C student. Okay, my ridiculously good mood just disappeared.