Ahmedabad’s tryst with history, architecture and past
Published - August 19, 2024 07:37 pm IST
My first solo trip led me to Ahmedabad, a city that perfectly blends modern flair with rich traditions. I loved every second of diving into its vibrant history, enjoying fragrant chai, and savouring delicious khakhra. It was a journey full of striking contrasts and unforgettable moments. Here are my top five favourite places that I will revisit in a heartbeat! Join us in exploring this vibrant city, where history is etched in every wall and time takes a break, allowing us to peer into the past.
When I arrived, Ahmedabad greeted me with its charming downpour, a perfect antidote to Chennai’s relentless heat. Ahmedabad, formerly known as Karnavati, was renamed by Sultan Ahmed Shah after 1411. The city’s 10-km wall, originally built with 12 gates and 189 bastions, and later fortified with 6,000 additional ramparts, whispers tales of its storied past. As a foodie and traveller, I was enchanted by the 600-year-old city, where every nook and crany revealed fascinating historical nuggets and the aroma of streetfood was simply irresistible. In 2017, UNESCO recognised Ahmedabad as a World Heritage City, acknowledging its old-world charm, Indo-Saracenic tombs, mosques made by African descendants, architecture inspired by Hindu and Jain traditions, and the beautiful Sabarmati River flowing through the city.
Sabarmati Ashram
Bhadra Fort
Sidi Sayed Mosque
Ahmed Shah’s First Royal Mosque
Jama Masjid
(The writer was in Ahmedabad at the invitation of ITC Narmada)