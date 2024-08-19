When I arrived, Ahmedabad greeted me with its charming downpour, a perfect antidote to Chennai’s relentless heat. Ahmedabad, formerly known as Karnavati, was renamed by Sultan Ahmed Shah after 1411. The city’s 10-km wall, originally built with 12 gates and 189 bastions, and later fortified with 6,000 additional ramparts, whispers tales of its storied past. As a foodie and traveller, I was enchanted by the 600-year-old city, where every nook and crany revealed fascinating historical nuggets and the aroma of streetfood was simply irresistible. In 2017, UNESCO recognised Ahmedabad as a World Heritage City, acknowledging its old-world charm, Indo-Saracenic tombs, mosques made by African descendants, architecture inspired by Hindu and Jain traditions, and the beautiful Sabarmati River flowing through the city.

Sabarmati Ashram

Bhadra Fort

Sidi Sayed Mosque

Ahmed Shah’s First Royal Mosque

Jama Masjid

(The writer was in Ahmedabad at the invitation of ITC Narmada)

