Ahead of his times

February 23, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

What links a small village in Munshiganj district of undivided India with the moon? Or a radio with plant life? It was Jagadish Chandra Bose, a polymath who was not just one of the greatest scientists of the world but also a remarkable biologist, botanist, bio-physicist and science-fiction writer.

Born in 1858, young Jagadish studied in a Bengali school in Munshiganj, as his father, a Deputy Magistrate under the British, wanted to “strengthen his roots”. His first friends were sons of farmers, fishermen, tradesmen and his father’s attendants and they taught his life skills and instilled in him a love for Nature. When he was nine, he was sent to Kolkata to join an English-medium school. Here, he was bullied for his native accent and diction. But Bose overcame all these hurdles and went to study medicine in London.

Challenges faced

However, instead of setting up practice, he chose to go into research. He had face many problems: discrimination, lack of access to a laboratory and equipment, being paid a much lower salary than his European colleagues, and even having to work without pay for three years. But Bose faced up to all this, even spending his own money for equipment and to conduct his experiments. He demonstrated a way to use radio waves for communication and presented a paper at the Royal Society in London in 1899. The same principle was used by Marconi to invent a two-way radio in 1901.

Bose is also known for his work on plants. He proved that plants are living beings and have life-cycles and functions similar to that of animals. He invented the Crescoscope which showed that plants too can feel pain and respond to feelings such as affection and anger.

His fame carried him across the globe to lecture in Germany, the U.S., Japan and France. Knighted in 1917, he became the first Indian scientist to become a Fellow of the Royal Society, the U.K. He was the founder of the Bose Research Institute, Kolkata, India’s first facility for modern scientific work.

Bose died in 1937. In 1958, the Government of India issued a stamp in his name. A crater on the moon has been named after him, in recognition of his work in radio communication that paved the way for satellites.

Fun Fact

Bose is also considered to be the Father of Bengali Science Fiction. His story Niruddesher Kahani (1896) is about weather control and how to turn away a cyclone with hair oil. Later, he made changes to the story, expanded it and added it to a book of essays published in 1921.