African powerhouse

With its vast land and large population, Nigeria is rightly nicknamed the ‘Giant of Africa’.

Nigeria is a country in West Africa, situated on the Gulf of Guinea between Benin in the west and Cameroon in the east. Its other neighbours are Niger and Chad. Nigeria’s capital is Abuja, while its economic hub and largest city is Lagos, a pulsating metropolis with a wondrous and exciting arts and culture scene.

The seventh most populous country in the world, Nigeria is also Africa’s largest economy. The country’s film industry, informally dubbed ‘Nollywood’, is one of the largest in the world.

Landform

Nigeria has a low coastal area along the Gulf of Guinea in the south. The centre of the country has plateaus and hills. The eastern border is a mountainous area home to the country’s highest point, Chappal Waddi. In the north are the Sokoto Plains and the Borno Plains. The Niger delta, a low-lying region through while the River Niger flows into the sea, is the third largest mangrove forest in the world.

Cuisine

Nigerian food is as diverse and eclectic as its people. Be it in the homes of the locals, in restaurants or in street food stands, food here is a culmination of a hearty range of flavours. Popular dishes include pounded yam served with a variety of soups, garri (a flour made from cassava tubers), egusi soup (a widely consumed soup), jollof rice (a rich and tasty delicacy often served on special occasions), chin chin (a deep-fried snack), efo riro (spinach stew), moi moi (steamed pudding), akara (bean fritters), suya (meat skewer), tuwo shinkafa (rice pudding) and adalu (beans and corn porridge).

Wildlife

A staggering number of animals call Nigeria home. Elephants, lions, hyenas, antelopes, giraffes, monkeys, crocodiles and hippopotamuses... Add to the mix several unusual and elusive species such as the Nigeria-Cameroon chimp (the world’s rarest chimpanzee), the African golden cat, and the giant pangolin and what you get is a Nature enthusiast’s delight.

People

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa; nearly one in every six Africans is a Nigerian. The population is young, with close to half being below the age of 15. There are hundreds of ethnic groups speaking a wide range of languages and dialects. While the official language is English, other widely spoken languages include Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Fula, and English Creole.