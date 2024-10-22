Adventure in the hills

Nitin, his elder sister Nidhi, his two teenage cousins Shekhar and Tarun, and their parents had come to the eastern Himalayas for their summer vacation. The youngsters were to spend part of it camping and trekking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitin was delighted when the guide brought his son, Tashi, along. Tashi pointed out many interesting things and told him tales of holy men and mysterious places. “Be careful not to pollute the lakes and rivers,” said Tashi. “It is believed that those who desecrate the environment are punished. Sometimes they disappear and are never found again.”

At the lakeside

Nidhi snorted in disbelief, as they walked along. “All fairy tales!” she said. Soon they could see the lake and headed down to it. The water was clear and clean and they splashed around and had a wonderful time. “Don’t go in any further!” called the guide. “Up to knee level is fine; after that the water becomes deep quite suddenly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nidhi was fascinated by the pebbles on the shore and in the water. They had flecks of different colours and sparkled as she turned them this way and that. “I’d like these for the aquarium at home!” she thought.

The guide and Tashi started a campfire. Soon they were all eating a delicious meal and listening to stories, as they stretched out in their sleeping bags.

“We’re taking a different route back,” said the guide when the children woke up the next morning. “It’s easier and should take only a couple of hours. So we can leave after lunch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They spent a leisurely morning, wandering around the lakeside. At last it was time to leave. Everyone picked up their backpacks reluctantly.

“Each one of you can carry a trash bag, please,” said the guide.

“I’ll get them!” said Nidhi. She ran towards the bush where the trash bags were stacked and handed a bag to each child and the guide. They set off in a line with Tashi at the head and his father at the back to make sure no one strayed from the path.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lost in fog

Suddenly Nitin realised that, out of nowhere, a fog had appeared and he couldn’t see anyone up ahead. Nidhi was only a couple of feet away and he grabbed the strap of her backpack. He looked back to check if the guide was close behind but, to his dismay, couldn’t see anyone behind him.

“Where are the others?” he cried.

Nidhi halted. “What’s happening?” she cried.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitin began to tremble. “Do you think we’ll be like those people who just disappear in the mountains?”

“Stop it!” snapped Nidhi. “The fog will lift and we’ll find the others.”

“We didn’t do anything bad!” wailed Nitin. “Why is this happening to us?”

Nidhi sat down on the path and whispered, “But I left all our trash behind!”

“But we’re all carrying out the trash!” protested Nitin.

“It’s not the trash,” said Nidhi. “I put pebbles and sand for our aquarium in the trash packets and left the trash under a bush.”

“How could you do that?” yelled Nitin. “Didn’t you hear what Tashi said about people disappearing?”

“You can’t believe silly tales like that…” Nidhi began.

“You think those tales are silly? Then how’s that YOU are lost in a fog and I’m lost because I’m with you?”

Nidhi was silent for a moment. “Okay. Suppose you’re right. Let’s go back and pick up the trash and we’ll be fine.”

Setting things right

Nitin sniffled. It sounded reasonable, so when Nidhi turned and began to walk back on the path, he followed, still holding onto the strap of her backpack. They had barely been half an hour on the path when the fog surrounded them. But now, they walked and they walked for what seemed like hours and they had no idea where they were.

Suddenly Nidhi jerked backwards and stamped on his feet. He realised that they were walking in water. He stopped dead, too afraid to go backward or forward in case they suddenly found themselves in deep water. Then he felt something warm on his back and he looked up and saw the sun shining on him. The fog was gone!

They now saw that they were some distance from their campsite and ran out of the water towards it. Nidhi searched desperately under the bushes nearby until she found a large bag and dragged it towards him.

Nitin didn’t bother to look at her. He was too busy emptying the contents of the “trash” bags from both their backpacks into the shallow water nearby.

Just then, there was a shout from the treeline halfway up the hill and a familiar figures waved to them. “What happened? Where did you go? Come this way!”

Nitin started running.

“Wait for me!” cried Nidhi. “Hold one side of the bag; it’s heavy!”

But Nitin chose not to hear her. He just kept running, making sure that he didn’t lose sight of Tashi or his cousins or the guide as they waved to him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.