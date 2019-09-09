Act first!

Memorise the numbers you will need to call in case of any emergency, including that of your parents, and/or neighbours, and the emergency services. Also, write it all down on a piece of paper and put it up where everyone in your family or classroom can see. Here is a basic list of emergency numbers:

National Emergency Number:112

Police: 100

Fire: 101

Ambulance: 102

For children in need of assistance: 1098

Road Accident Emergency Service: 1073

Insect bite

Wash the area of the bite with soap and water, and place an ice pack to ease the pain and swelling. Apply calamine lotion or a combination of baking soda and water to the area. Repeat this several times throughout the day. It will help relieve itching and pain.

Fire accidents can happen at any time; especially with Deepavali around the corner, it is best to learn the emergency drill: Stop, drop, roll. When your dress catches fire, this what you need to do: stop running, drop to the ground and roll over until the fire is put out.

When you are outdoors, a grass surface is better than concrete. When indoors, rolling on the plain floor instead of a carpeted one will prevent the fire from spreading further.

f you hit against a hard surface, sometimes there may be no bleeding but the area may turn blue-black in colour. This is because the pressure from the impact would have broken the blood vessels near the skin’s surface.

Immediately place ice (wrapped in a clean towel) on the bruise to help it heal faster and to reduce swelling.

Apply mild pressure on the wound with your palm, using a clean piece of cloth or gauze, until the bleeding stops. Once it does, and if the injury is minor, ask an adult to help with cleaning the wound and applying antiseptic cream and a bandage, if need be. If it is a major injury, you must visit a doctor.

According to the Government of India’s National Health Portal, a first aid kit should contain the following:

Emergency telephone numbers for emergency medical services

Sterile gauze pads (dressings) in small and large squares to place over wounds

Disinfectants

Medicines like pain killers and antibiotics

Roller bandages to hold dressings in place

Adhesive tape

Adhesive bandages in assorted sizes

Scissors

Tweezers

Safety pins

Antiseptic wipes or soap

Thermometer

Barrier devices, such as a pocket mask or face shield