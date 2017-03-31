Accidental discovery of polythene

Plastics are everywhere. From toys that you play with to the shopping bags used for groceries, food packaging to adding protective layers to wires, being a part of our everyday electronics and numerous other applications, plastics have become all-pervasive in their existence. Polyethylene, more popularly known as polythene, was one of the first plastics that came into widespread use.

Polythenes came about as the result of an accident. Twice, to be precise. The first one of those happened just before 1900 when German scientist Hans von Pechmann discovered a residue in his test tube, before discarding it as he believed the waxy resin couldn’t have practical applications.

This time, it is official

The second time this happened is what is now considered as the discovery of polythene. Eric Fawcett and Reginald Gibson were the men behind it and they once again stumbled upon the substance by accident.

Working with Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) in Northwich, England, Fawcett and Gibson were studying the effects of high temperatures and high pressures on organic polymers. On a particular occasion while experimenting with ethylene, one of the vessels had accidentally leaked, leading to the presence of oxygen in the sample of ethylene, acting as an initiator. The white, waxy residue produced on March 27, 1933, marked the first synthesis of polythene that was industrially practical.

ICI saw potential in the substance that their staff had come up with and moved towards patents and production. But it took them close to five years to perfect the chemistry and reproduce the process on a consistent basis. It couldn’t have come at a better time…

Timely invention

While the first recorded product made of polythene is a ‘cream-coloured walking stick’, it was soon elevated to the status of being a wartime secret. It proved to be invaluable to the war effort and the Brits put it to particularly good use as an insulating material for radar cables during World War II.

Its proliferation came after the war as its low cost and versatile nature meant that it could be used in practically everything. It seemed like a great boon to start with as it made a lot of things easier and less expensive. But it has come at a terrible cost… environmental degradation.

Friend or foe?

Unlike the discovery of electricity that has been a huge boost to our existence, plastics, be it polythene or the others that have followed, have been a mixed blessing. While offering short-term gains on one hand, there are negative long-term implications with its use.

Estimates suggest that over 100 million tonnes of plastics are produced every year, tens of thousands of tonnes of which end up as plastic waste. In terms of the plastic bag alone, it is stated that while a bag is used for a matter of minutes on average, it would take close to a 1,000 years to degrade.

Are you worried about what you are reading? Then now might be a good time to read further on this topic, segregating waste at source in your house, and reducing the amount of plastic that you and those around you use on an everyday basis. It might be difficult to start with, but once you turn yourself into a green warrior, it will not only become second nature. It will also ensure that the future generation has everything that we have enjoyed in this life of ours.