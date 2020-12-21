A year like no other

21 December 2020 10:42 IST

As the curtains fall on this year, it’s time to relive some key moments that defined 2020.

Life comes to a grinding halt

If there’s one thing 2020 will forever be associated with, it’s COVID-19. The disease has established a firm grip around the world, with very few countries escaping its wrath. It was declared a pandemic on March 11 and, since then, countries around the world, including India, went into lockdown to stop the virus from spreading. Words such as ‘quarantine’, ‘testing’, ‘isolation’, ‘social distancing’ and so on suddenly became commonplace, as did the practice of wearing masks and washing hands regularly. As we inch towards 2021, the thought of vaccines offers a glimmer of hope.

Political tension and civil protests

In the beginning of the year, Gen Qasem Soleimani — Iran’s most powerful military commander — was killed by a U.S. air strike in Iraq. This incident sharply escalated tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Later in the year, the U.S. witnessed a wave of protests after George Floyd, an African-American man, was killed during an arrest.

Closer home, Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed along the disputed border in the Himalayan region. The Indian government banned several Chinese apps. Later in the year, unhappy farmers in India protested against three new agriculture reform laws that were passed. This is an ongoing protest.

Shaking things up

Two significant exits in the U.K. stood out this year. The first was connected to the royal family — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced their decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family. The second was Brexit when the U.K. finally withdrew from the European Union after voting to do so in 2016.

U.S. President Donald Trump became the only third president in history to go on trial after being impeached. Shinzo Abe, the longest serving prime minister in Japanese history, resigned from his post due to medical reasons.

Nature’s fury

In the first half of the year, disastrous wildfires raged in many parts of Australia in what is widely considered to be the worst wildlife disaster in modern history. Taal Volcano in the Philippines awoke after a 43-year slumber to spew ash and lava into the surrounding air. Swarms of locusts descended upon countries in Africa and Asia, including India, wiping out crops and damaging farms. Super cyclonic storm Amphan wreaked havoc in India and Bangladesh and devastating fires swept through western U.S., making it the region’s worst wildfire season in at least seven decades.

A bit of this and a bit of that

Ebola reared its head again in Africa, while a devastating explosion shook the city of Beirut in Lebanon.

The Summer Olympics scheduled to be held in Tokyo was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic, while the Indian Premier League was conducted within a ‘bio-bubble’.

The Pentagon in the U.S. released three videos that appear to show unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and astronomers discovered the closest-known black hole to Earth, visible to the naked eye. Comet NEOWISE delighted sky-gazers with a dazzling show, while Jupiter and Saturn had a ‘conjunction’ when they appeared closer together than at any time in the past 400 years.

Achievements, small and large

In a year largely fogged by the pandemic, small wins were welcome distractions.

South Korean movie Parasite (top right: Parasite director Bong Joon Ho) made history by becoming the first non-English language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

In the U.S., Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (top left) won the election and became the president-elect and vice president-elect respectively.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched two NASA astronauts into space in a historic mission to the International Space Station; the first private spacecraft to carry astronauts to space.

American football player Patrick Mahomes signed a record-breaking 10-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in what could be the largest contract in sporting history.

India was elected for a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the eighth time in history.

The Union Cabinet in India approved a new National Education Policy after a gap of 34 years.

In memoriam

The world bid farewell to several notable personalities who passed away this year, including Pranab Mukherjee (former President of India), S.P. Balasubrahmanyam (legendary singer), Diego Maradona (Argentine footballer widely regarded as one of the greatest players the sport has seen), Sultan Qaboos of Oman (longest-serving ruler in the Arab world), Kobe Bryant (American basketball player), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther actor), Ruth Bader Ginsburg (former associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court), Sean Connery (first actor to play James Bond), choreographer Saroj Khan, and actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Soumitra Chatterjee and Sushant Singh Rajput.