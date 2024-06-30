What’s been happening

The current “balloon war” isn’t a new conflict, but an escalation of a long-standing propaganda tactic between North and South Korea. A timeline

May 2024 : South Korean activists affiliated with “Fighters for Free North Korea” appear to have initiated the recent escalation. It all started with these activists sending around 10 balloons carrying leaflets critical of the North Korean regime and USB drives containing South Korean media (K-pop, dramas) across the border. This wasn’t new, but surely was the tipping point.

: South Korean activists affiliated with “Fighters for Free North Korea” appear to have initiated the recent escalation. It all started with these activists sending around 10 balloons carrying leaflets critical of the North Korean regime and USB drives containing South Korean media (K-pop, dramas) across the border. This wasn’t new, but surely was the tipping point. Late May 2024 : North Korea retaliated by sending hundreds of balloons laden with trash and possibly even manure into South Korea. This was likely intended to be a nuisance and show of defiance. The first set of balloon attacks involved around 250 balloons. The second wave, launched within 15 days of the first, consisted of approximately 300 balloons, with 80 landing in South Korea.

: North Korea retaliated by sending hundreds of balloons laden with trash and possibly even manure into South Korea. This was likely intended to be a nuisance and show of defiance. The first set of balloon attacks involved around 250 balloons. The second wave, launched within 15 days of the first, consisted of approximately 300 balloons, with 80 landing in South Korea. Early June 2024 : Tensions rose further as North Korea launched another wave of trash-filled balloons. South Korea responded by resuming loudspeaker broadcasts with news and information critical of the North Korean government, a tactic used in the past. This happened for the first time since 2018.

: Tensions rose further as North Korea launched another wave of trash-filled balloons. South Korea responded by resuming loudspeaker broadcasts with news and information critical of the North Korean government, a tactic used in the past. This happened for the first time since 2018. Mid-June 2024: Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, condemns the South’s actions, calling them a “prelude to a very dangerous situation.” South Korea views this as an escalation in threats.

These balloons are large, clear cylinders filled with helium and carry messages written in Korean.

This balloon exchange is happening against the backdrop of a larger issue: North Korea’s nuclear program and the stalled diplomatic efforts to address it.

The balloon war itself isn’t particularly dangerous (except for the environmental impact of the trash), but it highlights the fragile relationship between the two Koreas and the potential for a more serious conflict.

This “balloon war” is part of a long history of psychological warfare between the two Koreas.

History: What’s up with the Koreans?

The division of the Korean Peninsula dates back to the end of World War II in 1945 when Korea was liberated from Japanese occupation. The peninsula was split along the 38th parallel, with the Soviet Union occupying the North and the United States occupying the South. This division was meant to be temporary, but ideological differences led to the establishment of two separate governments: the communist Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) and the capitalist Republic of Korea (South Korea).

In 1950, the Korean War erupted when North Korean forces invaded the South. The conflict lasted until 1953, ending in an armistice but not a peace treaty, technically leaving the two Koreas still at war. Since then, the peninsula has been marked by intermittent periods of hostility and efforts at reconciliation, with ongoing tensions stemming from ideological differences, military confrontations, and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Use of balloons in psychological warfare

The use of balloons for psychological warfare dates back to the Korean War (1950-1953).

Korean War : The United Nations and South Korean forces used balloons to drop millions of leaflets over North Korean and Chinese troops. These leaflets contained messages encouraging defection and spreading news about the progress of the war.

: The United Nations and South Korean forces used balloons to drop millions of leaflets over North Korean and Chinese troops. These leaflets contained messages encouraging defection and spreading news about the progress of the war. Cold War: The United States and South Korea continued to use balloons to send anti-communist propaganda into North Korea. Balloons were loaded with leaflets, radios, and other items intended to influence North Korean civilians and military personnel.

How a psychological impact

These balloons could reach remote and heavily guarded areas that were otherwise inaccessible, spreading propaganda deep into enemy territory. Leaflets and broadcasts from the outside world could undermine the enemy’s morale and sow doubt among the population about their government and its propaganda.

‘Smart balloons’

A group in Seoul called “The Committee for Reform and Opening up of Joson” has come up with a new way to send messages to North Korea. They’ve built high-tech balloons they call “smart balloons.” These balloons can fly far into North Korea and drop leaflets or even play messages with speakers. This is a whole new level of using balloons to try to influence North Korea. Let’s see how these balloons work and what kind of messages they carry.

Fast facts These custom-made balloons utilise 3D-printed parts and components sourced online. Each balloon costs around $1,000. (83 thousand INR appx) Payload capacity: Up to 7.5 kilograms of leaflets, speakers, or a combination of both. Leaflet dispensers: Programmed to scatter leaflets at intervals based on weather conditions. Speakers with parachutes: These waterproof devices blare pre-recorded messages critical of North Korea’s leader for up to 5 days.

Pre-programmed to scatter 1,500 leaflets, 25 at a time. Designed to account for flight path, wind, and other weather conditions. Deploy with parachutes that open mid-flight. Broadcast 15 minutes of pre-recorded messages in a North Korean accent, pausing for 30 minutes between sessions. Battery life: up to 5 days.

In 2020, the South Korean government banned the launches, citing concerns about escalating tensions with the North. However, a court later overturned the ban, upholding freedom of speech. Some South Koreans oppose the balloon launches, fearing they provoke North Korea and endanger local residents. This legal ambiguity, coupled with public fear of retaliation and North Korean threats, creates a contentious environment around the balloon campaigns.