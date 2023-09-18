A vacation of surprises

September 18, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

“Tanmay, you’re playing the video game again. It’s time for bed,” Vartika, Tanmay’s mother, called.

“But, ma, it’s holidays. And I just started playing,” he complained. But his mother refused to listen to him.

“It’s not good for you to spend so much time staring at the screen. Also, we need to wrap up the day quickly. Early in the morning, we are leaving for my village.”

“Village? I don’t want to go.” Tanmay thought to himself, “It will be so boring.”

“We are going to spend the holidays in my Nani’s village. It’s a beautiful place, and a fresh experience for you,” smiled his mother. “And, there’s a surprise for you, something you have never seen.”

“Really? What’s that?” Tanmay put the mobile down, suddenly curious.

“Well, there’s a reason why it’s called a surprise.”

The next morning, they headed out. After a tiring 10-hour journey, they reached a beautiful village surrounded by lush greenery. It was indeed refreshing, and a little cooler than the city. Their rickshaw moved smoothly along a beautiful boulevard. Soon they were standing in front of a lovely house. They opened the wooden gate and crossed a small garden full of blooming flowers. An old woman stood in the verandah. Tanmay’s great-grandmother looked kind and friendly.

In great-grandma’s home

The house was clean, cool and airy. The golden rays of the evening sun streamed in through the wide window, which overlooked a large backyard. Tanmay squealed in delight, as he ran towards it. It was full of trees: jackfruit, papaya, guava, lemon and banana. Two goats frolicked at the far end. He had never seen such a vibrant space. There were barely six flower pots on the balcony of his two-bedroom flat in the city. But where was the surprise his mother had promised?

The next morning, after breakfast, Tanmay went into the garden and smiled when he spotted two butterflies fluttering over the flowers. They never visited his balcony plants. He ran to chase the butterflies. It was late afternoon when he spotted his mother clambering up the guava tree. Nani and his uncle were standing nearby, grinning widely. It was as though his mother had become a little girl again.

“Ma, are you not scared?” Tanmay yelled.

“I was at first. Not anymore.” She was now settled on a sturdy branch. Smooth, pale yellow guavas were hanging around. “I’m being careful, don’t worry.”

“You must not try to do this. Okay? You are too small,” Tanmay’s great-grandmother said, and he nodded obediently.

Pink guavas

At night, while they were sitting in the dining room, Tanmay asked, “Where is the surprise?” His mother brought a large plate full of guava pieces. “It’s here,” she replied, as she put the plate before him.

“Whoa, it’s pink,” Tanmay said excitedly. “Guavas are never pink.”

“Some are,” his mother said. “And, it’s my favourite.

“Mine, too,” Tanmay sank his teeth into the juicy flesh.

Today has been full of surprises, Tanmay mused, as he smiled to himself. It had concluded with a wonderful storytelling session from his great-grandmother as he lay on a cot in the backyard. Not once had he missed his video game. It was indeed the best vacation he had ever had.

