A trip to the reverse waterfall at Naneghat

There was a slight drizzle in the air. Taran and family were gingerly making their way on foot to the famous reverse waterfall at Naneghat, Junnar, in the Western Ghats. They stopped at the railing and gasped.

“Look at that, Amma! It’s like a white curtain blowing in the wind. And the water is flowing backwards! How is that possible?”

“Well, you just said it. It’s the direction of the wind and the position of ridge. It gives one the illusion that the water is flowing in the opposite direction and defying gravity,” explained Appa.

“Wow! It is really Nature’s wonder,” said Amma, adjusting her raincoat.

“Woof!” said a brown-and-white dog, positioning himself right next to Amma.

“Hello! Look who is here!” said Taran. The dog was giving Taran a thorough sniff. “I think it’s come to collect the waterfall toll. Do we have any biscuits for it?” he joked.

“Strange that you should say that, Taran, because the place we are standing was historically a toll gate. It’s just a short walk from here. Let me show you,” said Appa.

Exploring away

They walked a short distance to a gorge. The rain had stopped. The clouds were clearing up. They reached the spot where there was a large stone container. “’Nane’ literally means coin and ‘ghat’ means pass. This pass was part of the ancient trade route. Look, there are some rock-cut caves. Let’s explore. Be careful on the rocks, everyone,” cautioned Appa.

They hobbled down the rocks and reached the caves. There was some ancient script on the wall.

“Imagine a slice of history in this little corner of the world,” sighed Taran. “Hardly any signs left now.” Though there was some semblance of steps leading down the ghat, most of the pathway was just rubble.

Amma sat down. The dog, still following her around, settled down too. She began Googling the place.

“It says the inscriptions date back to 1st century BCE and belong to the Satavahana dynasty. A powerful queen named Naganika commissioned them. It also says that her face was on the coins. She was a strategic political figure, perhaps one of the first Indian queens to have her own coinage.”

“Wow!” said Appa, patting the dog on its head. “We came for the waterfalls and discovered so much. Imagine caravans passing and travellers resting here.”

“... Or a queen making sure the tolls were paid.”

They sat in silence, each lost in their own thoughts. The clouds cleared some more and the sun peeped out just in time for the sunset. It was spectacular.

Appa broke the silence. “Who wants to get some chai and bajiyas and some biscuits for our furry friend?”

“Me! Woof woof!” was chanted in unison.

