A touch of tech magic

The professors from the Harry Potter series were formidable, whether it was strict Snape, severe McGonagall, the seemingly amiable Lupin, or Mad-Eye Moody. As teachers, they had a way of imparting knowledge and handling a class of students that they had to turn into matchless wizards and witches. Now, imagine them teaching in today’s day and age...

Minerva McGonagall

Sick of turning into a cat to fascinate a class that chooses to ‘behave like a babbling bumbling band of baboons’, McGonagall teaches ART or Augmented Reality Transfiguration. Here, students don AR glasses to visualise and practice challenging transfigurations. Through holographic projections, they learn transfiguration without the risk of damaging the projected objects while also having several chances to practise turning the object into an animal to perfection and back to its original state. She adds an element of gamification where she integrates elements of game design and gaming challenges while teaching more complex spells so that students are encouraged to perfect their skills.

Severus Snape

“Turn to page 394….” No matter how menacing he might sound, Snape creates interactive AI-powered potion recipes on iPads for students, with élan, and also conducts experiments in potion brewing in smart cauldrons that have automatic stirring mechanisms to practise difficult brewing techniques via VR headsets. What’s more, he also uses an AI software that analyses potions and their properties, and gives suggestions on how best to brew certain potions.

Professor Flitwick

One of the more affable teachers, he employs virtual wand selection where students use an online tool to analyse the extent of their wands’ magical abilities. Remember Seamus’ proclivity for pyrotechnics? The pint-sized prof also creates 3D simulations where students can practice charms in a safe space, without the risk of explosions. Coding is as important in the magical world as in the muggle world. So, he teaches easy programming languages where young witches and wizards learn to code charms and organises virtual field trips from time-to-time. He integrates the time-turner too at times, so that students can explore historical charm-making and go back in time to visit ancient charm makers.

Rubeus Hagrid

Want to learn how to care for a hippogriff without the fear of a talon ripping you off? Hagrid now uses VR headsets for students to interact with and familiarise themselves with mock magical creatures, and learn how to handle and care for them. He also has a COMC analyser that uses Machine Learning algorithms to help students analyse the behaviours of magical creatures and predict how they might react to a certain situation. He holds classes in which students can use 3D printed models of thestrals, hippogriffs, nifflers, bowtruckles, and so on, to learn about their characteristics, anatomy, and more.

Pomona Sprout

Who can forget the tongue-in-cheek, no-nonsense Herbology professor, whose favourite was the otherwise clumsy Neville Longbottom? Professor Sprout insists on VR Greenhouse sessions where students can explore and interact with magical plants. Nonetheless, she warns students to have their earmuffs firmly on while re-potting simulated baby Mandrakes, as their cries can still knock them out for a few hours. She has also implemented automated greenhouse management systems for students to learn more effectively. She likes it when students work in teams and use data analysis tools to conduct research on specific plants.

Alastor ‘Mad Eye’ Moody

Moody has set up several databases which are a repository of curses, hexes, and more, to help students gather information on various forms of Dark magic. As Moody likes to blend theory and practical classes, he often hosts defensive magic workshops where students learn to create and cast real-time protective spells. He also brings experienced aurors (industry experts) to share their expertise with students and shed light on practical ways to combat dark magic. To encourage a spirit of competition, he introduces AR duelling tournaments, allowing them to practice defensive spells, and also his favourite unforgivable curses, in a competitive, yet safe environment. He also has the occasional online quiz to assess students’ understanding of important concepts.

Professor Binns

Professor Binns continues to have a soporific effect on his students. Only, his classes are less cumbersome as he too has woken up to the magic of technology. He uses video conferencing to deliver lectures in his usual dry manner, but students can now attend them remotely. A slight improvement from an offline boring lecture. Though he requires some handholding, Binns creates interactive timelines where his students can elaborately explore historical events, and uses AI to generate succinct summaries of important events from various eras. He has set up a digital museum where he curates interactive exhibits and artefacts of historical significance.