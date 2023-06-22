Was it a curse that had turned Talakadu into a sandy area? Or was there another rational explanation?

June 22, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

“How did sand get here? I read in school that the soil near river banks is fertile. This looks like a desert!” said Taran looking around. Taran and his family were temple trotting at Talakadu, near Mysore in Karnataka.

“Exactly! Which is what the mystery is all about. The Cauvery river flows nearby. People say it’s a curse,” said Appa.

Taran walked through the sand from one temple to the next. “And you say that all these temples were covered in sand and had to be excavated?”

“Yes,” said Amma. “There are five temples for Lord Shiva and one for Lord Vishnu. Apparently, there are many more under the sands.”

“It’s like a fantasy novel,” said Taran, doing a cartwheel in the sands. “So, what happened here. I feel like an explorer!”

Stuck in sand

Appa plonked himself on a temple step. “About 500 years ago, Alamelamma was the wife of the chieftain of this region. After the chieftain was killed in battle, the Wodeyar King of Mysore wanted Alamelamma’s jewels. Distraught, she tied the jewels in her saree pallu and threw herself into the river. Before she died, she cursed the king: ‘May Talakadu be covered in sand, may Malangi turn into a whirlpool, and finally may the King of Mysuru be heirless.’

Amma nodded, “I heard this story first from my mother. But everyone from this region will tell you this tale.” Just as she said that, they heard the curse in Kannada: “Talakadu maralagali, Malangi maduvagali, Mysuru dhorege makkalilladhe hogali”. It was a schoolboy reciting it in a dramatic voice for the benefit of some students. Taran watched the kid walk jauntily across the sands.

Amma smiled and continued, “Strangely, all of it seems to have come true. Talakadu is engulfed in sand, as you can see. Malangi, which is a tributary, is a notorious whirlpool that local fishermen avoid. It is very easy for a person to get sucked in and drown. TO this day, the King of Mysuruadopts the next heir.”

Taran scratched his head. “Surely, there must be some scientific explanation. A strange phenomenon like a tsunami might have occurred and caused the submersion of the temples in sand. Malangi might always have been a whirlpool and the King of Mysuru — well — might be just bad luck.”

Appa rose from the step. “Of course, there is a scientific explanation. Maybe a dam was built and the river changed course. I also read that the Cauvery in Talakadu meanders or curves to create a basin. Perhaps the sands from the river began to deposit here and eventually covered the region from all sides. But it’s still a strange phenomenon!”

“Imagine being able to curse and change the topography of a land! If I had that power, I would ask for a beach near my house. My own private beach with waves and a patch of ocean.”

“Haha! That might be fun indeed.” They had walked up to the bank of the Cauvery, where they joined some revellers in the waters. It had been a good day.

