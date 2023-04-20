A story gone wrong

April 20, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

Class VII A was excited. They were all dressed as their favourite characters from their favourite books for World Book and Copyright Day (April 23). Ayush was in a black cape and glasses and had drawn a lightning-shaped scar on his forehead with his sister’s help and her eyeliner. His cousin was Hermione Granger in a black cape and carrying a wand. Another girl was Alice from Alice in Wonderland. There was Mowgli from The Jungle Book, and Peter Pan from Peter and Wendy. One boy was in a caterpillar suit and a girl was dressed as Gruffalo.

All around Ayush were characters from the Percy Jackson books. Two students were wearing Piglet suits. A Tom Sawyer was chatting with Curious George. Charlie Bucket and Pippi Longstocking were laughing at a joke. Amelia Bedelia was pulling Huckleberry Finn’s leg.

Enter the teacher

When Miss Revathi entered the classroom with their assignments, the students were excited. The assignment had been fun but also tough. It was the first time the students had written a short story of four pages.

“You read all our stories?” Rohit asked, jumping up and down in his chair, excited to hear the teacher’s feedback about his story on a crocodile.

Miss Revathi nodded. Sitting down on her chair, she spread the assignments on her desk.

“I hope you liked my rabbit story,” said Navya. “I enjoyed writing about the three rabbits who meet a monkey.”

“I enjoyed writing about a pencil who ran away,” laughed Adira.

Miss Revathi smiled. “All your stories were very nice. I enjoyed the characters, the situations and the twists at the end. Though the sentences were too long and the grammar had slipped in a few places, they were original.”

Then Miss Revathi turned to Ankur and Kiran and her smile faded. She had a serious expression on her face, as she looked at them.

“Is everything all right, ma’am?” Aman asked, looking concerned.

“I’m not at all happy with a few students,” she said, softly. “Ankur and Kiran, could both of you come here, please?”

Ankur and Kiran walked towards the teacher, nervously.

The wrong way

“What you did was very wrong,” said Miss Revathi gently. “Both of you copied your stories. Ankur, you downloaded your story from an author’s website. Kiran, you lifted your story from the book Everyday Stories. May I know why you did that?”

“Sorry, Ma’am. I wasn’t well, so I didn’t have time to write a story and I didn’t want my marks cut,” Ankur apologised. Head bowed, he stared at the ground.

“Ma’am, we had guests throughout the weekend, so I had to help my mother with the chores. I didn’t get time to write a story,” said Kiran in a small voice.

“So, both of you took the easy way out by copying someone else’s work and tried to pass it off as your own creativity?” Miss Revathi asked.

Some students gasped.

“Do you know that you could be accused of plagiarism?” Miss Revathi said. “Both your stories are copyrighted to two different authors.”

Ankur and Kiran started crying.

“What does copyright mean, ma’am?” Diana asked frowning.

“It means that the author has created that piece of literature,” Miss Revathi replied. “Copyright protects the rights of authors or creators. The creation could be a piece of music, a drama, a design and so on. If there was no copyright, everyone would be taking credit for another person’s creativity.”

“Miss, what is plagiarism,” Sheena asked.

“When people take someone’s work or ideas and pass it off as their own, it is plagiarism,” Miss Revathi replied. “This is what Ankur and Kiran have done.”

“Sorry Ma’am. We won’t do it again,” said Ankur and Kiran, tearfully.

“Plagiarism is a serious offence, as copyright laws are very strict. Using another person’s creative work without giving them credit or acknowledging the original source is an offence. An author has the absolute right to sue anyone who is considered a plagiarist and the plagiarist can even end up in prison. There are ways to check if something has been plagiarised. So be very careful,” Miss Revathi said.