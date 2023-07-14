A snaky adventure

July 14, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Rise of the Snake Goddess. I thought ‘Why not?’ Coincidently, July 16 is World Snakes Day. At school today, there was so much about snakes that I could almost feel them slithering all over me. We learnt that there are about 3,458 species of snakes known, around the world. Snakes, it seems, are effective predators and play a vital role in maintaining the balance of nature. The cover says that this is a Young Adult book, but I find it easy to read and understand.

The protagonist is Samantha Knox, studying archaeology at the University of Chicago. She’s completed her first year and come up top of the class. You would think she would be the teacher’s pet, right? But sadly, she isn’t. Her professor totally dislikes her (sometimes teachers can be mean, eh?) and does not include her in his summer field study to Knossos. That’s in Greece, in case you didn’t know.

But this piqued my interest. How can a brilliant student be disliked by her teacher? In my school, the nerds are every teacher’s favourite. You know where that places me!

Anyway, getting back to the story. Samantha, also known as Sam, is not one to sit quietly and mope about the wrongs that befall her. She decides to travel with her friends, Joana and Bennet Steeling, to Crete. Immediately, they are caught up in the mystery of an ancient Minoan goddess.

I turned the pages feverishly, as Sam and her friends go from one adventure to another. Following clues, they explore a Cretan cave with a mysterious symbol. Sam soon discovers the Snake Goddess’s golden girdle deep inside the cave shrine. She is thrilled, she can now prove her worth to her professor. But, sadly, luck is not on her side. The girdle is stolen and the island hit by a series of earthquakes.

Sam and her friends have to find the stolen girdle. There’s never a dull moment. From earthquakes and shady characters, daring escapes and charmed snakes, the threesome are spurred on to unravel the mystery. The search for the girdle is fraught with adventure and danger. They have to find it soon or someone could use it to raise the ancient goddess from her slumber. The final battle is epic with gryphons, a labyrinth, the legendary Minotaur and lots and lots of snakes. Phew!

It was only when I breathed out did I realise I had been holding my breath all along. It sounded like the air going out of a car tyre. I knew it was loud but I couldn’t stop myself.

