A second New Year

January 13, 2024 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

Now that Christmas and New Year are done with, I can write about the ‘Second New Year’. Surprised? Well, so was I when I first heard about it. That’s what got me excited about going to Cape Town in South Africa. It is called Tweede Nuwe Jaar or the annual Cape Town Minstrel Carnival, established almost a century ago.

The festival is held on January 2; so literally the Second New Year. I got in on December 31 and was there when the new year dawned. However, I was not overly enthused about the New Year celebrations. I had an early night on the first and woke up at the crack of dawn not wanting to miss anything. I was not disappointed.

About 20,000 performers were divided into various troupes, as they marched and danced in the city centre to the music of brass instruments and drums in the traditional ghoema musical style. The performers, known as the Kaapse Klopse, were dressed in colourful suits, with their faces painted and either wore hats or carried parasols.

At the head of one troupe was a two-year-old carried by his grandfather and, by the looks of it, enjoying every moment The little fella was dressed in a green shirt with yellow and white polka dots and had a pacifier in his mouth.

If you thought the performers were too many, then you should have seen the spectators. They were far more in number. The blazing sun couldn’t dim their enthusiasm or cheerfulness. Just watching them had me longing for a rest and a long, cold drink.

But, despite the joy and happiness, the festival has rather sad origins. It began in colonial times when slaves brought to South Africa from other parts of Africa (Mozambique, West and Central Africa), India (Bengal, Malabar, Coromandel) and Sri Lanka and Indonesia were given one day off during the year to celebrate. They made it into a festival of colour, music, dancing and parades.

I made enquiries as to the best place to perch myself to get a bird’s eye view of the parade. Everyone I asked had the same answer: the historic District Six area.

At the end of the march, the performers and the many Cape Malay Choirs head to the Green Point Stadium to compete for the best singer prize. But this battle for the best does not complete itself on that day. It continues for the remaining Saturdays in January. So it is a month-long celebration. Of course, I couldn’t stay the month, as I had work to do.