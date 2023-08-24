A replacement for Rohan

August 24, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST

“Daadi,” said Mini, accusingly, “You lied. God doesn’t always answer our prayers. Bhaiya has been offered admission and scholarship in a university abroad. I had prayed so hard it shouldn’t happen.”

Tears welled up in her eyes. Mini‘s grandmother hugged her and said, “That’s because Rohan worked hard and prayed harder to get the admission. He deserves it. Moreover, your prayers were thwarting someone else’s wishes; so how could God listen to you?”

Feeling lost

Mini wasn’t convinced. All she wanted was for her brother to be with her forever. Now he would go far away; to the other side of the globe. No one quite understood her predicament. She was all of nine years with no friends in the new neighbourhood or the school she had recently joined. Ever since they had shifted to Bengaluru, she felt lost and now her 15-year-old brother was going away.

In spite of the new environment, she had never complained. She enjoyed her brother’s company. Back in Pune, soon after he taught her cycling, they would go on long bike rides with the wind hitting their faces. He would take her out to watch movies and buy her goodies. Her friends envied her; not just for having a much older brother but also because he was sweet enough to escort her around, help in her studies and spend time with her. Wiping her tears and runny nose, she realised that her life would never be the same.

Dinner that night was unlike other days. Usually, Mini was at her chirpiest best, and her mother would have to remind her to talk less and eat more. She was quiet and morose and all attempts by Rohan and their dad failed to cheer her. She finished her dinner quickly, wished everyone good night and retired to her room and called, “Ma, don’t wake me up in the morning. I want to sleep late.”

Rohan yelled, “Tomorrow is Sunday. Don’t you want to go cycling?”

Mini didn’t even bother to reply. The sooner she got used to being without his company the better, she thought. That night Mini sobbed herself to sleep.

Rohan’s solution

When this continued through the next week, her parents got anxious. They tried to raise her spirits and divert her attention from Rohan‘s departure but failed. Rohan was also very upset. He was extremely fond of his little sister and wanted to ease her disappointment. He just had to think of a way out.

Early one morning Mini was rudely woken up by a knock on her door. She looked at her alarm, it was just 8.00 a.m. “Leave me alone,” she said, pulling her quilt over her face. But the knocking continued. Reluctantly, she got up to open the door. There was no one outside. Irritated, she was about to shut the door when something on the floor caught her attention. It was a small cane basket with a big red satin bow tied round it. Inside was a cute Golden Retriever pup on a soft rug.

Mini shouted with delight. Spotting her brother watching, she ran to hug him. “Your new companion,” said Rohan. “He’ll play with you and run along while you cycle. Look after him well so that he grows big enough to protect you. And you had better update me on all the fun you guys have together, okay?”

“And you promise to send me gifts often and also to return as soon as you finish studying. For however much I enjoy this pup’s company I can’t possibly tie a rakhi round his paw.”

“I guess not. He would look ridiculous and would probably chew it up,” laughed Rohan. “Moreover, I wouldn’t want anybody to ever take my place.”

