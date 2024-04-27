April 27, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Community Radio Stations (CRSs) are low-power radio stations designed for local communities to own and run. Local perspectives on topics related to health, nutrition, education, agriculture, and other topics are provided in a forum by Community Radio. People may immediately relate to the Community Radio broadcast because it is in their native language. A source of regional folk music and cultural legacy, the radio is especially important in a country like India where each state has its own language and unique cultural flavour.

Community radio stations have grown significantly in popularity and number in the last 20 years. The social and economic advantages that arise from providing regular people with access to relevant information are now becoming more widely recognised.

The history of community radio

It was in Latin America, around 50 years ago, that the groundbreaking experiences that have given rise to community radio. The initial experiences—known as the Miners’ Radios in Bolivia in 1947 and Radio Sutatenza in Colombia that same year—were sparked by poverty and social injustice. Community radio emerged as a significant phenomenon in Europe, serving as an opponent or substitute for mainstream broadcast media, despite the breakthrough work being done in Latin America. Following the fall of the colonial government in South Africa, community radio stations across the continent were established and eventually evolved into a social movement.

The Indian government published the first set of community radio guidelines and the necessary equipment in early 2003, but limited the eligibility to educational institutions alone. The goal of establishing community radio stations that would involve local communities in the content production process has just recently expanded to include non-profit organisations, agricultural research institutes, and educational institutions.

“Radio is truly the theatre of the mind. The listener constructs the sets, colours them from his own palette and sculpts and costumes the characters who perform in them. ”Mercedes McCambridgeShe was renowned as the ‘World’s Greatest Living Radio Actress’.

Who can start a community radio?

It’s not as challenging or expensive as many people believe to start your radio station—any community can do it. A sense of community awareness and internal unity is an essential requirement for a community to launch its radio station. A radio station might not often be considered a priority in the traditional development structure, which prioritises support for industries like agriculture, health, education, and more. However, a community that conducts an in-depth needs assessment and addresses the root causes of its challenges and disadvantages will usually discover that it needs communication methods to enable people to contribute towards shared objectives and understanding which is the first step towards starting a community radio.

List of India’s Community Radio Stations

Here are the country’s popular community radio stations that aim to bring a change in society:

Radio Mewat, Haryana Radio Vikalp, Jharkhand Radio Mattoli, Kerala Radio Mann, Madhya Pradesh Radio Dhimsa, Odisha APNO Radio, Rajasthan Deccan Radio, Hyderabad Radio Sharda, Jammu Namma Dhwani, Karnataka Anna Radio, Tamil Nadu

How community radio is helping the society

Community radio stations are an essential tool for social empowerment because of their role in preserving local and regional cultures, including the defence of territories and their resources, human rights, the advancement of indigenous languages, the claims of women and youth, and the ability to manage one’s issues, exercise self-government, and stand by oneself. Here are some of the major roles of community radio stations across the world:

1. By promoting local cultures: Programming on community radio is specific to the culture and character of the local area. For this reason, it focuses primarily on local content. Most community radio stations promote local artistic expression, such as dance, poetry, drama, storytelling, and music. Local artists are encouraged to appear on the radio without having to abide by the “professional standards” that they may have learned from the media.

2. By emphasising local languages: Community radios rely on local terms and languages as their primary source of content. Of the 6,700 languages spoken worldwide, 63% are found in Asia and Africa. Globalisation of media and national broadcasting, together with other elements like urban migration, put half of the world’s languages in danger of being extinct in the coming generation. Community radio is a prime defence against this trend towards the impoverishment of cultural diversity.

3. By creating a diversity of voices and opinions: There is a diversity of opinions and ideas on air due to the community radio’s openness to participation from all spheres and individuals. Divided interests, different languages, ethnic, or religious backgrounds, or even persistent hostility can all contribute to conflict. Communities can better understand themselves and find paths towards conflict resolution by knowing why disputes arise. To increase awareness of what goes on at the local level, recordings from the community radio programme can be played at meetings or even aired by other stations. The objective airing of all viewpoints without any personal bias is one of the goals of community radio.

4. By promoting good governance: The fact that the poor and marginalised lack a voice makes it easy for leaders and local authorities to take advantage of people in poor neighbourhoods, either as individuals or as a group. By providing a voice for their concerns, community radio aids people in achieving their legal rights. It increases the awareness of public responsibility among politicians and local administrations. Community radio broadcast conversations, or questions and answers, concerning a problem that pertains to local authorities and community members.

5. By giving voices to the voiceless: Without the engagement and education of its women, youth, and minority groups, no community can grow and change in a way that is fair and fulfilling. Minorities in terms of race, ethnicity, and language are rarely involved in social events in many traditional communities, including women and youth. The voiceless in the community are thus given a voice by community radio.