A question of frequency

Story so far: While telling Ravana’s sons how Ravana and Kubera had a difference of opinion about using the Pushpaka Vimana, Prahasta brings up Brain-Computer Interface and its application in the 21st century.

Atikaya: So, I can kind of visualise how it works but how did Vishwakarma decode it and make it work in our Tretayuga? And how is Neuralink, which lies in the future, connected to the Pushpaka Vimana?

Prahasta: In the 21st century, the technology used by Elon Musk and his team involved artificially generated electromagnetic waves and artificially generated electricity. But Vishwakarma was a genius. He wanted to use naturally existing electricity, electromagnetic frequencies, sound resonance and make it much more nature friendly.

Akshayakumara: But how?

Prahasta: You know the story of how Meghnath met Vishnu in Vaikuntha, don’t you?

Trishira: He used brain waves, electricity generated by the body, sound frequencies generated by the vocal chords in combination with a crystal with specific frequencies to match those from Vaikuntha.

Prahastha: Exactly. Vishwakarma used a similar technique.

Akshayakumara: I have never understood this concept of frequency. I know it’s used in several places where is use of sound and resonance. Can you explain it?

Prahasta: Let’s ask Meghnath to do so.

Meghnath: It’s quite simple. Frequency means “how often something happens”. So for repetitions of sound waves, we say sound frequency; for repetition of water waves, it is water frequency. Similarly you have brain wave frequency and so on.

Akshayakumara: Okay but how does the same frequency transfer messages or data?

Meghnath: In Nature, anything with the same frequency — atoms, metals, crystals — can communicate with each other. There are various levels.

Akshayakumara: What do you mean?

Meghnath: Okay let me simplify this. A human can communicate easily with another human. Similarly, a dolphin can communicate with other dolphins. All living creatures can communicate with their own kind. A metal can communicate with other metals using resonance. A crystal can do so by using its vibrations. But making brain waves communicate with each other is more complex. Let me show you.

Meghnath goes into the ancient shrine and brings out two tridents. He holds them both close to each other and asks Prahasta to hit one with a hammer. Both hammers emit a sound.

Meghnath: In the science of the future, this is called resonance of a tuning fork. Instead of metals, if you use crystals, there will be oscillations. These will be used for to synchronise watches and for communication in satellites. Crystals have piezoelectric property, which helps them generate electrical signals.

Prahasta: Slow down. What do you mean by piezoelectric?

Meghnath: Piezoelectric means stones that have movement of electrons.

Atikaya: The movement of electrons is electricity.

Meghnath: Right. So when you disturb the crystals, at a certain point, the electrons within them produce movement, which in turn produces current.

Akshayakumara: How do they communicate?

Meghnath: Just like the resonance of the metals, which I showed you with the triddents. But these crystals generate longitudinal ultrasonic waves (sonic means sound), which can’t heard normally. Using this ultrasonic resonance, we can make the crystal oscillators communicate. The process of making a crystal generate an electric field is called the piezoelectric effect. There is also inverse inverse piezoelectric effect, which involves sending electric voltage to create the vibration and resonance in crystals.

Akshayakumara: All right. But how did Vishwakarma use it?

Meghnath: You know how the devas communicate with each other, right?

Akshayakumara: Yes. Even Guru Sukracharya, father and you do it.

Meghnath: And have you seen our crowns?

Akshayakumara: Crystals in the crown. You all use a technique to energise those crystals by electrical pulses created by the body and cause inverse piezoelectric effect and use the ultrasonic resonance to communicate. Is that it?

Meghnath: Very smart. Let me show you a simple experiment for this.

How to move an object using sound

Materials required: A 50-70 cm stick; two 1.5 litre bottles; a sound recorder (a mobile phone connected to a speaker); rubber bands; needle.

Step 1: Blow into the bottle with mouth and record the sound

Step 2: Fix the bottle to the sticks with help of rubber bands.

Step 3: Balance the bottles on the needle using the sticks.

Step 4: Play the sound through the speaker and watch the spin.

The author is the founder and CEO of Vaayusastra Aerospace, an IIT-Madras IC graduated ed-tech company and a Ph.D. research scholar in Education at NITTTR.