A digital ‘quarantine colouring’ book for children

Forty-six artists from across India and abroad have collaborated on a free digital colouring book for children, who have been forced to spend their holidays at home.

The ‘Q Colouring Book’ was conceived by Kochi-based techie-turned cartoonist Sanid Asif Ali and illustrator Nithin Mathew, who put the word out through social media. “We started getting eager responses. Everyone is affected by the pandemic in one way or the other, but they all wanted to contribute to create something meaningful for children,” says Sanid.

The book contains 55 panels that can be coloured in. Those who have printers at home can take printouts and colour them manually. “Older children can colour them digitally,” says Sanid.

A majority of the art is related to corona virus prevention and facts. One of the works, by artist Pranav Holla, shows a man and a woman wearing masks and spraying sanitisers in superhero style. A Foundation Student at the National Institute of Design, Pranav says his work would benefit both the maker and the person who sees it. “In times of uncertainty such as this, it can be a great escape from boredom and even help people take their minds off the negativity and the anxiety.”

Art is a great way to deal with stressful times, says Pete Morey from the UK. “It’s a really fun way to bring people together with our shared creativity as we all live under the same strained conditions -- both for us artists and for the kids (and adults too!). All indoors,” he says. Pete’s work shows a mountain, a hideout, an aeroplane, clouds, grass land, a winding river, cat and dog, and a man in a space suit all in a single panel, which would make for interesting colouring.

Other panels in the book depict healthy eating habits, hygiene and spending time with elders. Thirteen-year-old Yohannan Jacob from Kochi is the youngest contributor. He says: “This book can be used by children and adults alike to indulge in a bit of creativity.”

“The quarantine colouring book shows we are united in isolation,” Sanid signs off.

The book can be downloaded at bit.ly/QCBOOK2020