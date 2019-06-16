A patent for a pendulum clock

You have heard of Christiaan Huygens, haven’t you? A Dutch astronomer, inventor, physicist and mathematician, Huygens is often considered to be among the best scientific minds to have ever roamed the Earth. Even if you haven’t read about Huygens, you might have encountered his name, thanks to the Cassini-Huygens mission – a 20-year mission to better understand Saturn’s system that came to an end in 2017.

While Huygens is best known for founding the wave theory of light and his astronomical discoveries, including studies into the true shape of the rings of Saturn, he also made highly original contributions to several other branches of science. One of these is timekeeping, where his inventions led to the precise measurement of time.

Weight-driven clocks

As far as measuring time in the 17th Century was concerned, clocks computed it using slowly falling weights that turned the devices’ gears. The irregular pace of the weights’ descent implied that these clocks were far from accurate, drifting by nearly 15 minutes every day.

Huygens, born into an affluent family in 1629, turned to scientific methods as an adult and built a solid reputation for himself. His increasing interest in astronomy put him on the path to timekeeping as precise measurements of time were crucial for astronomical observations.

Galileo’s concept

Italian polymath Galileo Galilei is credited with conceptualising a pendulum clock, though his designs were never built. Drawn towards Galileo’s discovery of isochronism – pendulums of the same length have the same oscillation period – Huygens tried to employ it for his needs. He studied in detail how the length of a pendulum affected its oscillation period, enabling him to come up with a system that brought together pendulums with existing weight-driven clocks.

<< One of Huygens’ first pendulum clocks on display at the Boerhaave Museum in Leiden, the Netherlands. Placed alongside is a copy of Horologium Oscillatorium , Huygens’ treatise on pendulums and horology. | Photo Credit: Rob Koopman/Wikimedia Commons

Having come up with a prototype of his first pendulum clock by the end of 1656, Huygens patented the device on June 16, 1657. Working with a Dutch clockmaker Salomon Coster, Huygens was able to convert his prototype into fully-functioning pendulum clocks. One of the first pendulum clocks designed by Huygens is now on permanent display at the Boerhaave Museum in Leiden, the Netherlands.

The study of time

Huygens continued to extensively study pendulums, oscillations and how they enabled accurate timekeeping. In 1673, he published Horologium Oscillatorium, his seminal work on pendulums and horology – the study and measurement of time and the art of making clocks.

Huygens’ pendulum clock went a long way in making clocks more accurate, as the factor by which these devices drifted fell drastically. From 15 minutes every day, the drift was brought down to just 15 seconds per day, affording precision in measuring time. These pendulum clocks were so good that they dominated the timekeeping industry for over 250 years and were used across the world to set the standard time.

***

Science from the sickbed

<< Painting of Christiaan Huygens by Caspar Netscher. | Photo Credit: Photo: Wikimedia Commons

There are people out there who continue to do whatever they do irrespective of their current state, and Huygens was certainly one of them.

Bedridden during a brief illness in 1665, Huygens continued to observe pendulums and became the first to report the phenomenon of coupled oscillations.

Huygens noticed that when two pendulum clocks were placed next to each other, they would synchronise and start swinging in opposite directions. Huygens believed that this effect was due to “imperceptible movements” in the wooden beams that support the clock.

By recreating this 1665 experiment, physicists from Georgia Tech, U.S. were able to show in 2000 that Huygens’ intuition was indeed correct and it is small vibrations as the pendulums swing that lead to this effect.