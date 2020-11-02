A magical encounter

02 November 2020 16:58 IST

This week, we start a new story. Aniket’s gloom about his holidays ending disappears when he pulls the stopper out of a bottle washed up on the seashore.

It was the last day of Aniket’s summer holidays. Tomorrow would be the first day of the new month, and of a new academic year. He would be in fifth grade. He wasn’t looking forward to June 1, less than seven hours away.

Strolling on the beach, he was so absorbed in his grumpy thoughts that he screamed when a wave swept ashore, wetting his feet and leaving something sparkling on the sand. Aniket ran towards the object.

He was startled to see a delicate silver bottle, engraved with the motifs of the zodiac, lying in the sand. Hesitantly, he pulled out the tiny silver stopper. Whoosh!

A puff of smoke escaped and transformed into a merry imp in purple clothes. Round faced, it had box-like ears, large twinkling eyes, a big nose and a mop of bushy black hair that badly needed to befriend a comb.

Luck awaits

“Aniket, you shouldn’t have pulled out the stopper,” the imp said.

“How do you know my name?” asked Aniket.

“I know that you are feeling sad that today is the last day of your holiday.”

Aniket’s eyes were wide. “You are a mind reader?”

“Sort of,” the imp replied. “Now that you have freed me, I’ve to take you to meet Lady Laura Lucklina,” the imp grinned. “Her original title is Dame Luck. She lives in a golden castle on Destiny Island, with her innumerable pets.”

“What’s your name?” Aniket asked.

“Fortune,” the merry imp grinned.

Holding the silver bottle in one hand, Fortune grabbed Aniket’s hand with the other and twirled the bottle. Both of them flew over the sea, like a pair of birds.

“Is Lady Luck, I mean Laura Lucklina, scary?” Aniket asked.

“She is aloof and a bit intimidating,” Fortune replied. “But once she warms up to you, she is fun and very friendly.”

They flew over meadows and rice fields, over orchards and gardens, over cities and villages.

As Fortune twirled the bottle again, they started descending. Aniket sighed with relief the moment their feet touched the ground. Still clutching the imp’s hand, he inhaled deeply. A few seconds later, Fortune said, “See that sign over there — it says Lucky Point. Proceed on foot from here. This is the first leg of our journey. Laura Lucklina wants all people who visit her to travel this distance by foot.”

To be continued...